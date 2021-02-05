William L. Holahan: Wisconsin needs a better infrastructure report card

When the coronavirus pandemic forced the March and April 2020 shutdown of much of the economy, particularly in-person services such as hotels, airlines and restaurants, the nation lost 21 million jobs.
So far, about 12 million have been added back, but the monthly addition to jobs has been getting smaller, and the Jan. 8 jobs report shows an actual loss of 140,000 jobs. To offset this stall, the federal government will attempt to put more money into general circulation by increasing its borrowing and spending, both in the over $900 billion relief package, and more infusions of cash to be negotiated in the early months of the Biden administration.
It is especially important that infrastructure spending be a big part of the next round of additional spending, both to fight the recession and to foster longer-term economic growth. Although infrastructure spending will add to the deficit in the short run, it will also add to the ability to pay down the debt later on.
The infrastructure "report card" just issued by the Wisconsin Chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers shows numerous opportunities for beneficial spending in Wisconsin. The report card gives low grades to long-neglected investments in bridges (C+), dams (C+), drinking water (C-), ports (C+) , roads (D+), transit (D+) and more.
Especially poignant is the longstanding neglect of infrastructure in rural Wisconsin, including road repair and installation of modern internet connectivity to support modern farming, as well as both in-school and online student learning. In the national report card, the ASCE estimates that the current rate of underinvestment in infrastructure costs the average US household $3,300 per year in disposable income due to lost productivity, job losses and higher costs.
To see how infrastructure spending fights recession, follow the money. National spending is grouped into four accounting categories: consumer spending, business spending, international trade and government spending, which includes infrastructure spending. Increased government deficit spending would offset the recessionary fall in consumer and business spending, while infrastructure projects would employ workers and equipment otherwise rendered unemployed by the recession.
In addition to jobs added directly in infrastructure projects, the investment spending adds to jobs more generally. When money is spent on infrastructure assets, income is earned by those who build, install, modernize and repair those assets. They spend a large portion of that added income on their preferred goods and services. Those who provide those goods and services earn additional income, which they spend on their consumer preferences. These rounds of spending add to total demand for goods and services — all spending becomes someone's income — adding to jobs, shortening the recession and lessening its severity.
Added borrowing will certainly raise concerns for future taxpayers. The burden of the debt is measured as a ratio, i.e., national debt divided by national income, or DEBT/GDP. This ratio is currently 106%, just shy of the all-time high of 112% after World War II. Now, as then, the most likely way to bring this ratio down is by growing the denominator, i.e., GDP, which requires a strong economic recovery supported by productivity-enhancing public assets, i.e., infrastructure. In addition to inheriting financial debt, future taxpayers will also inherit the infrastructure assets in good working order. Those infrastructure assets will support greater productivity and the global competitiveness of the economy. Moreover, infrastructure assets cannot migrate to foreign countries; they remain here to attract more business investment. This supports after-tax income growth, making it more feasible to bring down the national debt as a fraction of national income.
An important additional way to reduce the burden on future general taxpayers is, when possible, to finance infrastructure with revenue received from users. Whenever the users of the infrastructure can be identified, their use measured, and a price charged per unit of their use, the preferred method of financing that infrastructure is user charges. This requires those who use the infrastructure to pay more than those who use it very little or not at all. Examples include fees for road use, bridge crossings, garbage collection, airport and harbor landings.
Finally, the already-high national debt should not deter borrowing to invest in infrastructure. The rule should be to make the investments if the added value of the assets exceeds the added cost (including added borrowing costs). If so, Wisconsin and the country will be richer, not poorer than if the investments are not made.
William L. Holahan is emeritus professor and former chair of economics at UW-Milwaukee.
