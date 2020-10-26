William L. Holahan: Will belief in free markets misdirect Barrett in health and climate cases?

The senators who will vote on the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett should try to discern her degree of understanding of regulatory economics. Since she is a “conservative,” and has been pre-approved for nomination by the Federalist Society, presumably she shares a core belief in the concept of unregulated “free markets” as the basis for resolution of regulatory disputes in areas of paramount importance, including health insurance and climate change.
The Free Market is a Paradigm
The free market exists only in textbooks. It is a valuable theoretical description, or model, of how unregulated markets would work under idealized conditions, not how real markets work under real conditions. It is also a tool for analysis, helping analysts predict how real markets will perform under varying types and degrees of regulation.
Among the most important purposes of the model is to illustrate the role of incentives — particularly market prices — in wealth creation. It formalizes one of Adam Smith's greatest insights: competition — again, under idealized pre-conditions — forces profit seekers to "serve the public interest even though that is no part of their intent.”
Most important, the model instills an appreciation of the scientific method: drawing conclusions from verifiable preconditions, as well as concluding that benefits commonly ascribed to market systems cannot be assumed if the required preconditions are not true. It is not a belief system.
When analyzing regulatory policy, the free market model guides the design of regulation, leaving unregulated those parts of the market that are self-regulating; i.e., achieving efficiency and consumer protection through the competitive process. In those circumstances where the market alone is deficient in reaching those goals, the model is useful in designing regulatory supplements.
Health insurance and climate are two areas in which unregulated free markets would fail but market-reinforcing regulation can at least be part of a solution.
Health Insurance
A society that favors universal health insurance coverage should realize that an unregulated “free market” will work strongly against that objective. Insurance companies charge premiums according to the financial risks imposed upon the company. They group customers into statistical categories, called “risk pools.” Accordingly, the company will charge “experience-rated” premiums: people in high-risk pools paying higher premiums; those in lower-risk pools paying lower premiums. High premiums for the sick or those with “pre-existing conditions” is the very perversity the nation has wrestled with, and for which the Affordable Care Act is the best known antidote.
The alternative to experience rating is “community rating,” premiums based on the average predicted risk of a large pool, with everyone in the pool paying the same premium. Such premium averaging requires the gain from low-risk customers to offset the loss from high-risk customers.
Community rating cannot survive in a free market. Any firm attempting to charge all customers the same premium would be thwarted by competitors gaining entry into the market by offering lower premiums to low-risk customers. This competitive process would force insurance firms to revert to experience-rated premiums, with high — sometimes prohibitive — premiums for the sick.
Free Markets Foster Climate Change
The atmosphere is a “common access resource.” Consequently, unless some level of government controls the emissions of heat-trapping gases, firms will be able to use the atmosphere as a zero-price disposal service. The most fundamental element of a “free-market” — i.e., rationing by price incentives that reflect cost — is missing. Therefore, buyers and sellers can trade while ignoring external environmental costs caused by their transactions. Because it is cheaper to emit waste CO2 than to capture and sequester it, competition among sellers discourages costly capture, and encourages the cost-saving use of the environment for free waste disposal. The free market model pinpoints the problem — the missing price — as well as the remedy: a regulatory substitute for the missing price in the form of a carbon tax high enough to reflect the harm done by emissions. Because the problem has for so long been neglected, the carbon tax alone is unlikely to be sufficient, but it could be a strong regulatory contributor to any efficient solution.
The Free Market Model and Judge Barrett
Does Judge Barrett have an understanding of the free market model as an analytic tool for determining the consequences of her decisions or will she simply embrace de-regulated “free” markets as a presumptive prescription?
William L. Holahan is emeritus professor and former chair of economics at UW-Milwaukee.
