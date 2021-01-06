William L. Holahan: To reverse schooling loss due to pandemic, scale up tutoring

As the pandemic forced the temporary closure of on-site schooling in favor of online instruction, many feared students would fall behind the standard proficiency goals and measures. That fear is being borne out: accumulating evidence is now showing a serious decline in educational proficiency, especially in math.
Kevin Mahnken has provided 16 charts showing worrisome trends in proficiency since the pandemic began. These charts show the impact, particularly on students who do not have what they need at home to fully participate online — for example, good internet connectivity and computer hardware — and do not have readily available family members who can provide timely help. Since this pandemic-induced decline in achievement hits poor kids — both urban and rural — the hardest, it will set back efforts to close educational gaps. Unless reversed, we can expect educational gaps to widen further, and income and wealth gaps to widen as well.
Although the charts show the problem affects both reading and math, the decline appears to be more acute in math. A working knowledge of math opens doors to disciplines and professions that are highly productive, pay well, and are personally rewarding. Often these are labeled STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering and math), but many others should be added such as economics, finance, and many other areas of formal study that use rigorous statistical and computer methods. For students who are falling behind, those doors are slamming shut.
The effect of this will reverberate throughout society and the economy. For instance, at a time when employers say they want more quantitatively skilled employees, the educational institutions will find it harder to graduate them. Prepared students are a key ingredient to the success of quantitatively oriented disciplines, and enrollments are likely to fall as fewer students are prepared in their math pre-requisites. In turn, because financing depends on enrollment, faculty size and expertise will decline with enrollment decline.
Proposed Marshall Plan for tutoring
To reverse this decline, Robert Slavin, director of the Center for Research and Reform in Education at Johns Hopkins University and chairman of the Success for All Foundation, proposes large-scale tutoring programs. In his piece, "An Open Letter to President-Elect Biden — a Tutoring Marshall Plan to Heal Our Students," Slavin outlines a tutoring service staffed by 300,000 college students and other members of society who could interact with students struggling with their math and reading:
"What we and many other researchers have found is that the most effective strategy for struggling students, especially in elementary schools, is one-to-one or one-to-small group tutoring," he writes. "Structured tutoring programs can make a large difference in a short time, exactly what is needed to help students quickly catch up with grade level expectations."
Matthew A. Kraft and Grace Falken of the Annenberg Institute at Brown University, agree: "Tutoring is among the most effective education interventions ever to be subjected to rigorous evaluation."
In their report, Kraft and Falken set forth a 10-point "blueprint" for implementation. They propose that tutoring, greatly scaled up, could become permanent feature of the U.S. public education system. To engage such a large number of tutors, they suggest that "peer" tutoring be organized by which successful students, properly trained, would provide the service for struggling students a few years younger: with high-schoolers earning class credit for tutoring elementary school students; college students earning work-study pay for tutoring high school students; and college graduates tutoring in high schools under the AmeriCorps program.
Invitation to stakeholders
Slavin's letter to Biden is "open;" it is an invitation to a wide range of stakeholders to adopt and expand the ideas. The stakeholders in Wisconsin include not only the teachers, schools and government agencies, but also insurance companies, advanced manufacturers, colleges, universities and technical schools, as well as volunteer and business organizations.
Wisconsin already has a great deal of tutoring in after-school programs such as Boys and Girls Clubs, Big Brothers and Big Sisters organizations and community-based and church organizations. These organizations might serve as a springboard for the substantial increase and expansion envisioned by Slavin, Kraft and Falken. Their local knowledge will be needed to identify complementary investments such as student internet access and computer equipment, and broadband modernization in cities and rural areas with weak service.
The research-based "Marshall Plan" suggests a framework to quickly reverse one of the most damaging effects of the pandemic.
William L. Holahan is emeritus professor and former chair of economics at UW-Milwaukee.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.