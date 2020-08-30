William L. Holahan: Fighting the pandemic with markets and good government

On the campaign trail recently, President Trump claimed that the “Democrat(sic) radical left” agenda will lead to “socialism and decline.” Implied is an anti-government reflex that would deny the nation the best mix of government and market forces. The current incompetent response to the pandemic is one example of the failure to use that mix.
The “socialist” label derives its toxicity and, in turn, its political potency, from its associated imagery of long-ago abandoned Soviet-style authoritarian government, central planning, bread lines, job assignments and gulags for dissidents, as well as contemporary examples of chaos in Venezuela. Even though no one is proposing a socialist system, the sloganeering might work.
Government and markets are complements
Progress on our myriad policy problems requires recognition that our economy is a mix of capitalist and government sectors. The capitalist sectors are often referred to as the market economy, and even the “free market.” Markets are arrangements that facilitate the exchange of goods, services and money. The means of production and distribution are owned and managed by private investors who seek profit through hard work, innovation and invention, as well as inheritance, position and other “first-mover advantages.”
When the prefix “free” is added, it is an effort to describe markets free of government regulation or interference. In this depiction, prices provide sufficient direction both as incentives and coordinating signals. Like any model, the conclusions of the free market rest on its highly idealized pre-conditions; when those conditions are not present, the free-market model is not a basis for policy.
Real markets are not free of government; at the very least they rely on government to provide the prerequisite legal infrastructure, i.e., rule-making and court-enforcement, such as property rights, contract and criminal law, and international trade law. Tradable ownership rights must be well-defined and protected by well-functioning police protection, fire-fighting, and military services.
In addition to legal infrastructure, the workings of markets rely on physical infrastructure including streets, roads, sewer and water systems, rural broadband and public buildings. The means of producing all these pro-market government assets are publicly owned, or hired by the public, and paid for by collecting taxes on the income and wealth generated by the market activities they protect and serve. Governments and markets are complements, not substitutes.
The market/government mix in response to the pandemic
When speed is of the essence, as in war or pandemic, can the country rely on market forces alone? Or, is it better and faster for the government to work with existing firms whose past market successes put them in a position to rapidly produce and distribute needed supplies? For example, the proper response to the current pandemic required a rapid build-up of protective gear, test kits, safe and effective vaccines, as well as a plan for vaccine production and distribution. Failure to achieve that speed has cost many lives.
The Defense Production Act of 1950 (DPA) enables the federal government to contract with private firms for the rapid expansion of vital supplies. Such contracts can overcome a major obstacle to speed: business risk. Using the DPA, the federal government can guarantee the purchase of a specified large number of units of a product at a guaranteed price per unit. Such contracts absorb business risk of unexpected outcomes, such as unsellable inventory or plummeting prices, freeing firms to speed up production and distribution. Accordingly, investors are assured a reasonable investment return, in exchange for speed and a fair price for taxpayers.
It was clear early on, and remains so today, that the supply of test kits and personal protective gear is terribly inadequate. This is just the sort of logjam the DPA was designed to break down to ensure a timely supply of these life-or-death items. Under Republican campaign rhetoric, this government direction of market resources would be called socialism. It should be regarded as a sane response to mortal danger.
Most of the major issues of the day — in addition to managing the pandemic, a short list includes climate change, infrastructure investment, repair of foreign policy relationships, income inequality, immigration, health insurance — are not well addressed by the powerful forces of the market alone; some level of government must play a strong complementary role.
William L. Holahan is emeritus professor and former chair of economics at UW-Milwaukee.
