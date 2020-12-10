William L. Holahan: 'Defund?' 'Socialism?' Using economics to fight disinformation

While relieved by winning the White House, Democrats are disappointed by a reduced House majority and, instead of flipping the Senate, a 50-50 chance of a tie. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pennsylvania, winner in a close race in his suburban Pittsburgh district, blames the perceived leftward drift of policy rhetoric, especially: "defund the police." He worries that such rhetoric alarms many voters and doesn't advance practical policy proposals: "We have to be clearer about what we are for."
A similar warning about adverse branding was issued by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Virginia, who narrowly won reelection in her suburban Richmond, Virginia district: “We need to not ever use the word ‘socialist’ or ‘socialism’ ever again."
These complaints about self-defeating rhetoric recall the admonition of Republican wordsmith Frank Luntz: "It's not what you say, it's what they hear." Alternatives to "defund" and "socialism" must be found so that voters will hear — loud and clear — sound policy that will make their lives better.
'Defund' defined
Webster's dictionary defines "defund" as "to withdraw funding from." Voters are likely to "hear" that commonly understood definition and infer that police protection is going away if Democrats are elected. But "defund" did not derive from careful policy development nor a careful choice of words. Rather, it was the product of understandably intense protests as marchers brought their plight to the attention of the general public. It was not well-designed to win votes; Republicans used "defund the police" often and loudly in opposition ads and rallies during the campaign.
When good cause is hamstrung by adverse taglines, those charged with winning elections should respond rapidly. Increasing the safety of diverse citizenry, protecting residential and business property, and — too often left out — improving safety for police officers themselves, all will require investment. Better practices, equipment, recruitment and training for public safety might even require more funding, not less, but certainly not actual defunding. The description of promising policy proposals should be honed before focus groups, and accurate wording made available both for candidates and for rapid response to false advertising.
'Socialism' defined
"Socialism" is a term in economics that describes activity in which the means of production and distribution are owned and managed collectively through some level of government. Confusion arises because the term "socialism" can apply both to small sectors of the economy and to centralized control of the economy as a whole. Strictly speaking, the streets, roads and highway departments, the water and sanitation departments, the police and fire departments, the military, the courts, the weather service, and a host of other services fit the "socialist" definition. But instead of applying the toxic S-word to such small units of the economy, descriptive words are substituted, such as “public sector,” “government sector,” or an adjective is attached to individual government services, as in “public schools,” or "public health," or “public parks,” or “public safety.” Government responsibility in these sectors is a long-accepted necessary complement to the market economy.
'Socialism' as a Republican campaign weapon
In election season, Republicans affix "socialism" to Democratic proposals in order to conjure the image of economy-wide centralized governmental ownership of the means of production and distribution of the nation's goods and services. Republican campaign ads attach that image to Democrats with references to historical examples: Soviet Union and China; and contemporary ones: Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea. If such a centralized bureaucracy is to maintain control, it cannot allow competition from private firms, an extreme constraint on individual liberty and ingenuity. Exiles from such places tell of debilitating inefficiencies, shortages, and forced labor camps and gulags for dissidents. Spanberger is right: Democrats must strongly disassociate from such imagery.
Of course, no one, not even AOC or Bernie Sanders, is suggesting centralized control of the United States economy. Still, serious policy proposals — from investing in public safety, or addressing climate, health insurance, pandemic, infrastructure, poverty, economic recovery — all require a complementary role for government to correct identifiable market failures.
Although false and misleading, Republicans will conflate government and socialism in their campaign messaging. It is a lazy, contemptuous gambit, and a distraction from the absence of their own policy approaches. To respond when their proposals are labeled "socialist," Democrats can use elementary economics to explain the necessary role of government in their proposals, sharpen their explanation in focus groups, and then pose a challenge: "Here's our plan to address serious national problems; where is yours?"
William L. Holahan is emeritus professor and former chair of economics at UW-Milwaukee.
