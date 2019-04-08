As Democrats propose expanding the role of government to address climate change, universal health care, and tax fairness, among other voter concerns, Republicans have a ready response: Rather than address these issues, simply demean and disqualify Democrats by labeling them “socialists.”
In the standard definition of socialism the means of production are owned and directed by some level of government. But in today’s world, economies have both socialist and capitalist sectors. Consequently, there are two types of error that can be made in organizing sectors of the economy.
Type 1: Using socialism to organize a sector best left to the market.
Type 2: Using capitalism to organize a sector best directed by some level of government.
Amazingly, in the past eight years Wisconsin leaders have managed to commit both types of error!
Modern mixed economies
Modern capitalism thrives best when government provides essential public goods and services to complement the growth of the private sector. Public goods are those goods and services which by their very nature must be provided by some level of government and must be shared by users who pay for them with taxes and user fees.
Investors and private entrepreneurs routinely demonstrate their reliance on an efficient public sector by the decisions they make. For example, if they need freeway access, they locate near one. For safety, they locate where police and fire departments are strong. If they depend on a highly educated workforce, they find a state and locality that will provide it. If they need more graduates of STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), they lobby the government to provide it at the universities and technical schools.
The reliance is reciprocal: Just as the private sector relies on the public sector, so does the public sector rely on the private sector. For instance, national defense cannot be provided by the private sector; the military is a socialist enterprise that purchases equipment and supplies from capitalist enterprises. Similarly, protective agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Coast Guard, and Border Patrol are socialist agencies that buy much of what they need from the market economy. In the air-travel industry, airplanes are produced by private contractors, bought by private airlines, subject to maintenance rules and traffic controls provided by socialist regulatory agencies.
Wisconsin has committed both types of error
Type 1 Error: Gov. Scott Walker and his Republican colleagues re-directed billions of Wisconsin taxpayer dollars to subsidize Foxconn, a private company. Rather than support the competitive market by providing well-functioning public assets (roads, education, broadband, etc.), they let state infrastructure assets deteriorate. Meanwhile, they chose direct interference in the core function of the market, attempting to pick winners, supplanting the role of the profit and loss system in the marketplace. Then they compounded their error by overestimating the number of new jobs attributable to the subsidy by failing to subtract the jobs lost around the state due to the tax money being withdrawn from local economies to fund the subsidy.
Type 2 Error: Assembly Speaker Vos stated that the Republican-led Legislature will deny Gov. Tony Evers a key element of his proposed budget by continuing to spurn Medicaid expansion money, a cumulative rejection to date of over $1 billion. Vos’ stated reason: “(The legislature) would not allow socialism to take root in our state.” The word “root” is a tell: it connotes a weed that will eventually take over the garden; its use exposes a misunderstanding of the role of government in a modern economy.
Contrary to Speaker Vos’ assertion, the federal expansion of Medicaid is actually a part of the Affordable Care Act, an effort to expand health insurance coverage beyond what unregulated markets could accomplish. The ACA enables regulated competition among private health insurance companies where workable and social health insurance where it isn’t. The prototype for the ACA and Medicaid expansion was proposed by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. Their economists reasoned that it takes a mix of private and social health insurance to achieve universal health coverage; without the social insurance component, poor people and those with pre-existing conditions would not be able to pay the high insurance premiums that would prevail in an unregulated market.
As was predicted, these errors led to slow growth in jobs, wages, and innovative start-ups.
William L. Holahan is emeritus professor and former chair of the department of economics at UW-Milwaukee. Charles O. Kroncke served as professor and associate dean of business at UW-Madison as well as dean of the School of Business at UW-Milwaukee and the School of Management at UT-Dallas.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.