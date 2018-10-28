In the not-too-distant past, people with "pre-existing conditions" — chronic health issues or a history of health problems — were either denied health insurance or charged such prohibitively high premiums that they had no realistic option but to remain uninsured. This left them one major disease or surgical procedure away from financial catastrophe. With the passage of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, applicants for health insurance could no longer be denied coverage or charged very high premiums due to pre-existing conditions.
In the early 1990s the Heritage Foundation, a pro-market think tank, recognized two critical facts: First, unregulated "free" markets are incapable of delivering universal health insurance coverage, and second, to approach universal coverage while retaining competitive, private insurance companies, a series of new government regulations was necessary.
The first implementation of their work was the Massachusetts Plan, passed during Gov. Mitt Romney's administration and successfully initiated under Gov. Deval Patrick; later, it formed the basis for the Affordable Care Act.
Despite its pro-market roots, the national Republican Party actively works to “repeal and replace” this law. They tried and failed over 70 times to repeal the act and are now supporting a lawsuit opposing it. In these final weeks of the 2018 election, they brazenly claim they will protect those with pre-existing conditions, even though they have failed to find an alternative.
Is there a simple way, without rancorous partisan rhetoric, to explain to voters why the Republican "free-market solutions" will not work? Fortunately, there is. Unregulated health insurance firms (i.e., health insurers operating in a “free market") charge "experience-rated" premiums; just as high-risk drivers pay more for their car insurance, those with pre-existing health conditions pay more for their health insurance policies.
Experience rating is the natural result of market forces. The competitive market gives the insurer no choice. If an insurer decided to charge all policyholders a "community rate," (i.e., a common rate that is less than the average cost of covering high-risk policyholders but more than the average cost of low-risk policyholders), competing firms would then find it profitable to offer a rate lower than the community rate in order to lure the less-risky people away from the firm that charged the community rate. If society demands affordable premiums for those with pre-existing conditions, it can only come about through regulation, not unregulated "free markets."
The regulatory structure developed by the Heritage Foundation has four parts:
1. All policies must provide an essential-benefits package to prevent people from buying lesser insurance at lower premiums. They would be sold on exchanges that would assure compliance with these standards. These exchanges are preferably set up and promoted by the states, but in the event that the state fails to run a state exchange, it can be run by the federal government.
2. No one could be denied coverage or charged higher premiums because of a history of pre-existing health conditions.
3. Everyone must purchase insurance that meets ACA standards. This requirement is known as the individual mandate and is intended to prevent "free-riding" (waiting until sick before purchasing insurance, which, under No. 2 above, cannot be denied them). All must pay in when healthy to build a fund for the sick.
4. Low-income people would receive assistance either through expansion of Medicaid or by subsidized purchase of insurance.
Despite the ACA's support for using private insurance companies to deliver health coverage, both President Donald Trump and Gov. Scott Walker have actively worked for its repeal and continue doing so to this day. The president is working to remove the act’s regulations, and Wisconsin's Attorney General Brad Schimel heads up a 20-state legal attack on the act.
Vice President Mike Pence was in Wisconsin recently to stump for Gov. Walker's re-election and to tout a patient-centered alternative that allows insurance companies to sell lower-cost, short-term policies that are not guaranteed renewable, have no requirement for an essential-benefits package, and although he claimed otherwise, have no requirement to cover those with pre-existing conditions.
One does not have to be hyperpartisan to recognize that these "free market solutions" won't work. Those who understand how markets work know that they cannot provide universal health insurance unless guided by regulation to do so. An unregulated insurance market will treat sick people with pre-existing conditions with the same disdain as they do drunk drivers. Markets do not have empathy; humans must supply that — for the market should serve the people, not vice versa.
William L. Holahan is emeritus professor and former chair of the department of economics at UW-Milwaukee. Charles O. Kroncke served as professor and associate dean of business at UW-Madison as well as dean of the School of Business at UW-Milwaukee and the School of Management at UT-Dallas.
