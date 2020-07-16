William Holahan and Charles Kroncke: Pandemic mandates vs. individual liberty

Epidemiologists advise that until treatments and vaccines are available to conquer COVID-19, Americans should wear masks and maintain six-foot intervals between each other when out in public places. The investment bank Goldman Sachs, examining data from states and countries with tight mandates versus those with more relaxed recommendations, estimates that a national mask mandate would prevent the loss of 5% ($1 trillion) of national income annually.
However, many individuals would object if the government, in an effort to combat the pandemic, were to mandate mask wearing. They assert that this is a “free country” and that such mandates infringe on their individual liberty. They demand an immediate reopening of the economy, some of them openly brandishing military-style weapons, egged on by Trump tweeting calls to "LIBERATE" states with stay-at-home orders. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany asserts that mask wearing is “the personal choice of any individual.”
Here in Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court struck down Gov. Evers’ stay-at-home order. Now, as the state faces rising caseloads, the governor is contemplating a mandate to wear masks in public, and faux conservatives threaten to sue again to have such a mandate blocked. Given the court’s ruling on the stay-at-home mandate, the governor’s right to issue this mandate is in question. Individual liberties and public safety are in conflict.
Social norms and anti-maskers
Restrictions on individuals to gain a measure of public safety has a long history: bans on smoking indoors in public places and on airplanes, mandated use of car seat belts, driving on the right side of the road, bans on public spitting, yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater, and, of course, “no shoes, no shirt, no service.” There is a fundamental reason for social norms like these; they are meant to resolve the incompatibility of freedoms.
Problems of incompatible rights
The issue of incompatible rights is at the root of some of today’s most pressing public policy concerns. High-capacity water wells threaten to deplete aquifers, exhausting the resource that farmers rely on; the heat-trapping gasses emitted into the atmosphere by agricultural, transportation, manufacturing and residential activity are warming the planet, threatening the livability of much of the planet; congestion on roads and in the air costs billions per year in delays and accidents, wasting the transportation network it took trillions to build. Their common remedy: government action to protect the rights of the public against the public harm done by the aggregate effect of individual action.
COVID-19 is a commons problem
What does COVID-19 have in common with other open access, or commons problems, like aquifer depletion, climate change, road congestion and air traffic? The incentives facing individuals are not compatible with the collective interest. The highly contagious COVID-19 virus is spread largely through airborne droplets, emitted whenever people cough, sneeze, sing, yell or otherwise exhale with pressure. Masks prevent the formation of a floating cloud of these tiny droplets from spreading the virus from the mask wearer to others who could come in contact with the cloud; the mask wearer, in turn, is protected by others who wear their mask. All are protected when all protect, but it is a reciprocal responsibility that no individual has an incentive to bear; it must be enforced by social norms or ordinance. As Goldman Sachs calculates, those who disregard these precautions generate enormous external costs, i.e., they raise the probability that the virus will spread, creating new cases and additional danger of preventable deaths, raising fears that prevent reopening the economy.
False notions of liberty
On July 4, the nation celebrated the Revolutionary War and the soldiers who gave up their individual liberty for a common cause. Many lost their health, their limbs and their lives while all we have to do in the current war on the pandemic is to wear a mask. A mask mandate requires individuals to give up some personal liberty, but without it, the nation cannot fully open schools, restaurants, bars, movie theaters or enjoy the benefits of a vibrant economy. Nor can the politicians who have mismanaged this pandemic hope to be reelected. Those who insist on liberty from government mandates deny a fact of modern society: when liberties are in conflict, restrictions on individual liberty are required to enhance liberty for all.
William Holahan is emeritus professor and former chair of the Department of Economics at UW-Milwaukee. Charles Kroncke served as professor of finance at UW-Madison and School of Business dean at UW-Milwaukee.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!