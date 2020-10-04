William Hocking: What would Mel Laird think?

Last week, Donald Trump held a “campaign rally” at the Central Wisconsin Airport, about 30 miles from my home in Marshfield. While I was not in attendance, from all reports, the rally continued Trump’s barrage of lies and insults to anyone not supporting him. Watching these reports, I couldn’t help but wonder what a politician from another era would think of Trump’s performance.
Melvin R. Laird served as a Republican congressman representing the 7th District in Wisconsin for eight terms, from 1952 to 1968, when he agreed to serve as Secretary of Defense for President Richard Nixon. Mel Laird also served in the United States Navy on the destroyer USS Maddox in the Pacific theater during World War II and received a Purple Heart during this service.
During his time in Congress, Laird was a consistent supporter of a strong military. Not as well-known was his critical support for health care and research. He was instrumental the in growth of the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
I had the privilege of knowing Mel when I served as president of the Marshfield Clinic, located in Marshfield, where Mel spent his formative years. I quickly learned that he cared deeply about his hometown, the people of Wisconsin, and their health care. In 1997, we dedicated a research center at the clinic, the Laird Center for Medical Research. When he came for the dedication of this facility, I picked Mel up at the Central Wisconsin Airport, ironically the location of President Trump’s recent “campaign rally.” When we got in the car, Mel said to me, "Let’s drive to Wausau — I want to see the new clinic there." So, we made an impromptu visit to our facility in Wausau, and I witnessed how a dedicated, skilled politician works (even long past his campaigning days).
As we walked into the facility, Mel immediately began introducing himself to employees. He didn’t care what their jobs were or their “status” — he just wanted to talk to each of them, learn what their life was like and who their families were. And, remarkably, about half the time he knew someone in the family of the people we talked to, and then he would go on to tell them a story about their family member. It was visibly evident that he brightened the day of each of these people. I never heard him say a negative word about anyone. He truly cared about these people. And, I was awestruck with his ability to communicate with people he had never seen prior to that afternoon.
Unlike Mel, Donald Trump demonstrates a near total lack of humility or empathy. His need for constant adulation is consistent with his narcissistic personality disorder. Thinking back to Mel Laird, I remember the many cartoons that he was the subject and sometimes target of during his time as Secretary of Defense. Many of these are now displayed in the Laird Center. Mel did not react angrily to the criticism, but saw even the harsh cartoons as reflecting our society at the time and accepted the messages with humility, introspection and a sense of humor. I cannot imagine Donald Trump doing so.
I believe that former Vice President Joe Biden is similar to Mel Laird in many respects. In his many years in Congress, Biden was also known to work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and he has a track record of success in doing so. He shows respect for his colleagues and rivals alike. Even in today’s extremely partisan climate, he has indicated that he believes he can work with Republicans to get things done. And Joe Biden, like Mel Laird, does not feel the need to bully, demean or belittle others, even when they disagree.
What would Mel Laird think if he were living today? I believe he would be saddened by the coarseness that has overtaken American politics and extremely disappointed in his Republican Party for blindly supporting an unqualified, incompetent, and crass person out of political expediency. While he was a lifelong Republican, I suspect Mel would be far more likely to support an experienced, capable, reasonable and decent man such as Joe Biden in this election, even though he would undoubtedly differ on some policy issues. To Mel Laird, the country came first, above political affiliation.
William G. Hocking is former president of the Marshfield Clinic in Wisconsin, and the author of numerous scientific publications, such as in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!