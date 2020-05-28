Will Flanders: We can ease the hardships of educating during COVID-19 with smart policy

The coronavirus, and the resulting responses from state government, have disrupted the lives of most Wisconsin families in some way. Of particular importance has been the disruption of K-12 education, as families, teachers and schools adjust to home-based learning. But how well is this unprecedented system functioning? To answer that question, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) conducted a statewide poll to paint a picture of the education environment in Wisconsin under the coronavirus. We found that, while overall satisfaction is high, a number of challenges remain, particularly for low-income families.

We polled 400 parents of school-age children. What we found reinforces the broad impact of the coronavirus. Forty percent of respondents to our poll had either lost a job, had their hours cut, or been furloughed. Among our lowest-income respondents, it was a majority. When asked whether they had had to spend money on educational materials, 30% of respondents said that they had. Once again, this number was even higher among low-income respondents. These expenses weren’t always small, either. About 10% of our sample reported that they have had to spend $500 or more. For those who already operate within tight budgets, such expenses are difficult to manage.

