The ability to read well is one of the most basic skills we should expect students to acquire in Wisconsin schools. Yet in far too many cases, our schools are failing to provide this strong foundation.

According to our recent study at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, one way schools could help struggling students is by holding them back.

On the most recent statewide Forward Exam, only 36.8% of students scored proficient or higher. This means the vast majority of students aren’t doing as well as should be expected. On the National Assessment of Education Progress, Wisconsin ranks as 40th among the 50 states in fourth-grade reading once demographic controls are included.

Literacy is strongly correlated with many important life outcomes. For instance, an ability to read by the end of third grade is related to one of the key aspects of success in life — high school graduation. Failing to reach that benchmark often leads to a lifetime of struggle, including lower-paying jobs and worse health. Literacy rates are also closely connected to poverty rates. Wisconsin has a real problem, but what is the solution?

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty this month released my study on the role that holding students back can play in improving reading in Wisconsin. The state does not now have a retention policy. Instead, it leaves those decisions up to local school districts.

While local control is positive in theory, the reality is that many school districts are not holding students back when they should. In states such as Mississippi that have implemented science-based approaches to reading, as many as 10% of kids have been held back at the third-grade level. In Wisconsin, only about 0.3% of kids were held back at that grade level. In Wisconsin, 170 districts held back no students at any grade level, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Public Instruction.

Our analysis found that the few districts that are holding more kids back see higher Forward Exam scores in the subsequent school year on average. One study, consistent with other research from around the country, shows such policies can be effective.

Of course, simply holding kids back and repeating the same teaching methods that failed them before would not be sufficient. Instead, students who are held back must be exposed to teaching based squarely in the science of reading — focused on phonics and vocabulary expansion.

We recommend that students who score in the lowest category (below basic) on the Forward Exam in reading at the third-grade level repeat the grade. Unfortunately, this is not a small group of students. On the most recent Forward Exam, more than 26% of students could be subject to repeating third grade under this proposal.

Other states that have implemented statewide retention policies have included some additional off-ramps for students to avoid this outcome, including scoring well on an alternative test, passing the test on a retake and going through summer school. Of course, exemptions would have to exist for English language learners and students with disabilities.

The decision to hold a student back shouldn’t be taken lightly. The cost in embarrassment and losing touch with friends should not be entirely discounted. Such concerns have underpinned social promotion for decades. But setting students up for a successful life by arming them with the skills necessary for success should be weighed heavily against the need to find a new friend group.

America has never been a country to except failure. Yet we are in the midst of a generational failure when it comes to reading education. Fortunately, bipartisan support is growing for fixing reading education in Wisconsin. As policymakers evaluate various efforts with this goal, they should not lose sight of the importance of making sure that kids are ready for the next grade before they are promoted to it and fall only fall even further behind their peers.