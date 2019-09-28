Madison is a growing engine for the state of Wisconsin. Wisconsin’s capital is the fastest-growing city in the Badger State, and Dane County was responsible for more than half of Wisconsin’s job growth between 2001 and 2015.
Madison also is famously progressive, and the Madison School District has come to represent a particular progressive vision for education, one where the public schools are well-funded, the district is union-dominated, and there are few school choice options. The result, undeniably, has been a disaster for low-income and minority students.
A new study, “Two Madisons,” by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), highlights the bifurcated nature of the Madison district. For predominantly white and wealthy families, the Madison district is great. It boasts some of the top schools in the state. But the picture is dramatically different for Madison’s low-income and minority students. Madison’s public schools consistently fail their low-income and minority students when it comes to academic achievement, economic opportunity and safety.
WILL filed an open records request of all schools in the Madison district to review the number of 911 calls per school. We found a tremendous variation between schools in the average number of calls. For instance, Shorewood Hills Middle School averages 0.18 911 calls per 100 students, while Badger Rock Middle School averages 25 calls per 100 students. This isn’t just random variation. While the high schools tend to have more calls, in general the analysis finds that Madison students from minority backgrounds are attending schools with the most 911 calls.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty says the policy "systematically excludes" families when a child is transitioning genders; the school district says it is "student-centered" and meant to maintain confidentiality.
The racial achievement gap in the Madison schools is a well-documented scandal. Proficiency rates on the Forward Exam for African American students are nearly 50% lower than for white students in math. For Hispanic students, the proficiency gap is about 30% in both math and English. When it comes to graduation rates — something that bares a much more direct impact on the life outcomes that students are likely to experience — the results are not much more encouraging. About 21% of African American and 18% of Hispanic students fail to graduate within five years of starting high school, compared to just 6% of white students.
A better approach can be found 90 miles down the road in Milwaukee, where private school choice and charter schools are proving they can provide safety and academic results. Research by WILL found that 911 calls are lower in Milwaukee choice and charter schools, and proficiency rates are higher. Research from the University of Arkansas has shown that students in choice schools are more likely to graduate from high school, and more likely to go on to graduate from college. We could expect similar results in Madison.
The Madison School Board passed up the first of two deadlines in a contract to reduce the number of school resource officers from four to three.
But in Madison, a commitment to a rigid ideological opposition to school choice options is holding the city back. The Madison School District may acknowledge some of the racial disparities. But its solutions are unproven and unlikely to work. The districts has considered removing police from schools where teachers already feel unsafe. It also wants to spend even more money via referendum when the district is already among the highest-spending large districts in the state.
Madison families cannot wait for their school district to get its act together. The state Legislature should act to remove the enrollment barriers to the Wisconsin Parental Choice Program, the statewide voucher program that has three participating schools in Madison. This would give more schools an incentive to take students on a voucher. And for charter schools to flourish, Madison needs more authorizers than a hostile Madison School District.
Madison Teachers Inc. said in a Facebook post late Tuesday a tentative agreement for a 2.44% increase — the highest allowable under state law — to base wages had been reached.
This is a critical juncture for Madison. Construction dots the skyline. Young people are moving to the area. Businesses are growing. The future is really bright.
But the reality in Madison’s schools threatens to leave behind the city’s low-income and minority children. That is a tragedy that will be difficult to undo, and will stain whatever is next for Wisconsin’s capital city.
There is another way. But it requires an embrace of school choice.