Will Flanders and Kyle Koenen: Tony Evers blew chance to improve Wisconsin's elections

Gov. Tony Evers recently vetoed nine Republican-backed election reform bills. Evers is following a pattern we’ve seen in other states, such as Michigan and Pennsylvania, where a Democratic governor has vetoed reforms put forth by Republican-run legislatures.

Gov. Evers argued that passage would leave the right to vote "subject to the whims of politicians who do not like the outcome of the election." But a closer look at these bills — that would have banned private donations for elections and created consistent standards for election clerks to follow — shows how they would actually restore faith in the democratic process.

Last year, our organization — the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty — released a comprehensive review of the 2020 election in Wisconsin. While we did not find evidence of the massive "fraud" that has been alleged, what we did find is that election practices varied widely from community to community. We also found that many local officials, using the COVID-19 pandemic for cover, arbitrarily changed how they ran their elections, often with the implicit endorsement of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Perhaps the most glaring example of this deviation from democratic norms was Gov. Evers’ own effort to unilaterally suspend in-person voting the day before the spring 2020 election was set to be held. This unprecedented move was quickly rebuffed by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. In the days leading up to that same election, Milwaukee reduced the number of in-person polling sites from its typical 180 down to just five, which led to voters waiting hours to cast a ballot. Even the progressive Brennan Center for Justice concluded this consolidation effort reduced overall turnout and disenfranchised Black voters.

A lack of consistently applied rules also had significant impacts on the fall 2020 election in Wisconsin. In some communities, minor errors in the address on an absentee ballot were corrected by the clerks. In others, those same errors led to ballot rejection. Concern was voiced nationwide about donations from the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) — a group primarily funded by Mark Zuckerberg. It gave cities funding to aid in conducting the 2020 election.

In Wisconsin, those donations went disproportionately to Democratic-leaning areas, with the state’s five largest cities receiving 86% of the dollars. Additionally, the disbursement of drop boxes around the state had a seemingly partisan effect on turnout in favor of Joe Biden.

Many communities ignored laws designed to prevent absentee voter fraud in nursing homes. Election officials in certain Democratic-leaning counties even issued guidance that allowed people to vote without a photo ID if they were concerned about contracting or spreading COVID-19. This guidance was eventually overturned by the state Supreme Court, but the damage was done with the number of Wisconsinites claiming “indefinitely confined” status increasing by more than 200%.

These are not examples of intentional fraud. But in practice, they change the chance of someone having their vote counted depending on where they cast their ballot. This reality should be of concern to Americans across the political spectrum. A number of the bills before Gov. Evers were designed to directly address these concerns.

One bill would have banned private donations to fund elections, such as those that came from CTCL, and clarified what can and cannot be corrected on absentee ballots, creating a consistent process for clerks to follow statewide. Another would have clarified when voters could claim indefinite confinement, a status that allows circumvention of the state’s voter-ID rules and is reserved for disabled voters. Yet Evers vetoed these fixes.

Many on the right have gone too far in their stated desire to overturn the results of the election, and this has made Democrats wary of even the sort of commonsense reforms that were represented by many of these bills. This is perhaps understandable when viewed in the vacuum of partisan politics, but less so when we think about the implications of this rejection more broadly.

The future of American democracy depends on a restoration of people's faith that our elections are fair and honest. Contrary to Evers’ discussion of these bills, they would have worked to ensure that elections are not left to the “whims” of local elections officials and politicians. In fact, these would have accomplished just the opposite, bringing greater clarity and uniform application of the law to our elections.

In rejecting sensible election reform bills, Democratic governors across the country have prioritized partisan politics. The result merely exacerbates the belief on the right that Democrats don’t want fair elections, and further poisons the well for a rekindling of American democracy.