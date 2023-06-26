The recent article by Wisconsin Watch, "Wisconsin students with disabilities often denied public school choices," suggested private schools that participate in Wisconsin's school choice program can discriminate against students.

The article specifically alleges that choice schools “expel” students with disabilities, without providing a single example of when this has occurred. While this is a criticism often leveled against choice schools nationwide, it doesn’t reflect reality. Schools in Wisconsin’s choice programs are subject to lots of regulations on admissions.

The statutes governing admission to schools in the voucher programs also are crystal clear: Schools must accept all students who apply within their space limitations. If more students apply than seats available, the school does not have the opportunity to pick and choose. Instead, their students must be chosen at random.

The reality is that the budgets of private schools in the choice program are often stretched thin, because of severe underfunding of these institutions compared to the state’s public schools. Given these budgetary constraints, it may be challenging for some private schools to meet the needs of students with the most severe disabilities. But the decision is still ultimately in the parents’ hands after consulting about any limitations the school may have.

It is also important to highlight that private choice schools around Wisconsin likely serve far more students with disabilities than the data from the state Department of Public Instruction (DPI) shows. A 2015 study from scholars at the University of Arkansas estimated that the rate of students with disabilities in these schools was likely twice more than what the data shows. The reason for this discrepancy is that private schools lack the financial incentive that public schools have to report a student as having a disability. Public schools receive more money from the state when a student is identified, whereas private schools do not unless the student goes through the lengthy process to qualify for the state’s Special Needs Scholarship Program.

This contrasts with the state’s public school open enrollment program — used by more students in Wisconsin than the combined private choice programs. These schools are explicitly allowed to deny students because of their disability status. According to the most recent data from DPI, about 22% of the 7,430 students were denied the ability to open enroll during the 2021-22 school year because of their disability. Parents' only recourse in this instance is to file an appeal with DPI, which it is required to deny unless the denial is deemed “arbitrary or unreasonable.”

Wisconsin students with disabilities often denied public school choices Wisconsin lets public schools reject applications of students with disabilities who seek transfers across district lines — a form of exclusion courts have upheld.

Beyond open enrollment, some public schools in the state deny students purely for not doing well enough academically — a complete no-no for private schools in the choice program. So-called “specialty schools” in Milwaukee have a point system for admission based on attendance and academic performance in earlier school years. As an example, a school for gifted students in Green Bay requires that students take a special test to be evaluated for admission. Our claim here is not that these schools are necessarily wrong to have such rules, but that it is the height of hypocrisy to focus on the far lower amount of discretion that choice schools have in admissions while ignoring what happens in public schools.

Unlike in public schools, families in the choice program have the ability to "vote with their feet" — to go somewhere else if a school is not meeting their child’s needs. That concept alone moots the arguments Wisconsin Watch and school choice detractors will continually bring up.

Even as states such as Arizona and West Virginia are embracing and expanding on the vision for educational options that was born in Wisconsin just 30 years ago, our own state risks moving in the other direction.

School choice in Wisconsin is widely supported. A recent poll by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce found that 70% of Wisconsin voters support school choice.

Half-truths about the choice program must be responded to strongly because they work to close the school door on thousands of low-income families who simply want something different than what their local public schools are offering.