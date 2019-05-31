MILWAUKEE — In the aftermath of failed efforts to expand Medicaid in Wisconsin, it may seem Republicans and Democrats have little room to come together on health care.
But both sides can agree it would be good to increase access to affordable care for Wisconsinites. While the continued existence of the Affordable Care Act prevents most large-scale reforms, a number of smaller improvements on the margins can be made in Wisconsin. This is the argument behind a new policy brief released recently by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. Below are a few of those reform ideas that could make a difference right now.
Let’s start with a basic concept — direct primary care. This is where an individual or a family pays a monthly fee to a primary care provider to receive services. These services often can be far more affordable than traditional insurance. At YourMD in Mequon, for example, the monthly charge for a family of three is only $125.
Direct primary care cuts out the middleman and allows consumers to see the costs upfront. This also could work well for Medicaid recipients. Currently, Medicaid recipients do have insurance coverage but often have a difficult time accessing care. If Medicaid helped patients pay the monthly fee, recipients could see a primary care physician who now may not be taking Medicaid patients due to the low reimbursement rate.
Another problem many Wisconsinites face is access to dental care. Seeing a dentist is costly and, because of the many years of schooling it takes to receive a dental license, there is a shortage of dentists in rural areas. A dental therapy license would allow a sort of middle tier to be created between a hygienist and a fully licensed dentist. It takes fewer years of schooling to receive a dental therapy license, but therapists can still perform routine procedures, such as filling cavities and treating oral conditions. Gov. Tony Evers voiced support for this proposal during his State of the State address.
What's more, GOP lawmakers and Evers, a Democrat, haven't been discussing what to do about it.
Free speech in medicine is a less known reform. When manufacturers test drugs, they often learn about many off-label uses for the medicine. But under current Federal Drug Administration regulation, the manufacturers are not allowed to communicate those secondary uses to physicians. Free speech in medicine would allow the manufacturers to communicate with physicians about the multiple uses for a drug, providing patients with more information and options for their care.
Another problem onerous ObamaCare regulations created is that they limited the variety of insurance coverage options.
Short-Term Limited Duration Plans are one option that took a hit. Under ObamaCare, these plans were limited to three months of coverage. But President Trump has lengthened the coverage period at the federal level to up to three years. It would be a good idea for Wisconsin to match the federal law and allow these short-term plans to be used for up to three years. While these plans are very basic, they can be offered at an approximately 90% lower cost than full coverage plans, and consumers should be allowed this option.
OUR VIEW: More federal dollars will provide better care for poor, free up state money
Finally, Wisconsin’s minimum markup law is often debated with regard to the price of beer and gasoline, but the law also applies to prescription drugs. This law prevents drugs from being sold at a loss to the retailer. In other words, Walmart sells certain common generic drugs in other states at a very low $4. But the retailer is not allowed to provide that service here in Wisconsin. If Wisconsin repeals minimum markup, Walmart could sell generic drugs at the price it chooses.
While these reform ideas address many different issues and don’t claim to radically change the outlook for health care altogether, they are certainly a good starting point. Wisconsinites deserve more access to care at a lower cost and the freedom to make their own health care choices.
Direct primary care cuts out the middleman and allows consumers to see the costs upfront. This also could work well for Medicaid recipients.