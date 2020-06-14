Will Flanders and Cori Petersen: Extending Act 10 to police unions could make officers more accountable to the public

There is an argument that police officers need more protection than teachers simply due to their line of work. However, there are other ways to protect officers that can ensure transparency and accountability. Like malpractice insurance for doctors, police officers could have personal liability insurance that helps cover the fees they might incur if accused. Their premiums would increase if counts of misconduct are filed against them.

Reducing the power of police unions would not only allow a precinct to fire an officer, but for cases where the officer has been involved in wrongful death, this could be taken a step further. With private liability insurance companies involved, an officer who has enough counts against him would eventually become uninsurable, which could result in revoking his or her badge altogether.

The current upheaval in America is evidence that trust needs to be mended between officers and the public. We must look for reforms that ensure police can do their jobs without sacrificing accountability and transparency. Police unions, like their public-sector union counterparts, have enabled a system that too often protects the "bad apples" and thwarts critical reforms. Let’s fix it.

Will Flanders is research director and Cori Petersen is a writer and research associate at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.

