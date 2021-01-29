Will Duffield: Don't suppress Americans' free speech or competition on social media

Platforms already make extensive use of their ability to remove unwanted speech, filtering spam, threats, advertisements for illegal goods, foreign propaganda and even simply off-topic speech. Popular platforms review millions of posts a day, often with the assistance of imperfect software. At this scale, some innocent speech will inevitably be misunderstood, mislabeled and removed. Over the past few years, major platforms’ rules have become more stringent and expansive, prompting concerns about censorship and bias.

Demanding that platforms assume liability for their users’ speech will at best exacerbate the accidental removal of innocent speech. But it also runs the risk of limiting who can speak online at all. Digital intermediaries usually review speech after publication. Speech may be flagged, either by other users, human moderators, or algorithms, and placed in queue for adjudication. Section 230 allows platforms to remain open by default and worry about excluding misuse when it occurs, giving a voice to everyone with an internet connection.