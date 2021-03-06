Wild animals win this week's contest

Bob Bothe of Westby is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Bob!
His caption about Wisconsin’s wolf hunt beat out more than 100 entries. Bothe wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brian McGuire
- of Mauston: “That little girl in the red cape must be telling stories about us again.”
Duane Yanna
- of Mineral Point: “What part of quota don’t they understand!”
Jeff Addison
- of Fitchburg: “Serpentine! Serpentine!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.