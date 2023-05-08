No one so far can outperform former President Donald Trump’s blame-the-media shtick of taunts and tweets. But Ron DeSantis knows the act plays well with the GOP base, so Florida’s governor and potential presidential candidate joins in, though far less flamboyantly.

A few pages into his new book, “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival,” DeSantis blandly asserts: “A lot of the problems we’ve seen foisted on the public might not have happened had we had a media that was interested in pursuing the truth rather than furthering partisan narratives.”

That’s hardly a rousing call to arms, but it’s a message, mastered by Trump, that still resonates with millions of citizens.

Nearly any place Americans are willing to talk about current affairs and politics — from the local McDonald’s to the halls of Congress — a listener might easily gauge prevailing attitudes toward journalism by asking a few simple questions:

Do you trust journalists to tell the truth?

Does the mainstream press report impartially and fairly?

Is news in general politically slanted to favor liberals?

The answers might come quickly, with certainty and without reservation: “No.” “They’re all a bunch of liars.” “I wouldn’t read anything published in lamestream media.” In fact, opinion polls confirm that millions of Americans distrust journalism. Gallup reported last October that 38% of U.S. adults had no confidence that the media will report news “fully, accurately and fairly.”

The findings — sadly a new high (or low) — do not amount to breaking news. Rather it’s additional evidence that the far-right’s sustained anti-media campaign has done its job to weaken mainstream journalism and strengthen what the late Roger Ailes espoused as “our own news” when he headed Fox News between 1996 and 2016.

Few skeptical citizens can explain their disdain for journalism beyond reciting simple catch phrases such as “fake news” or “media bias.” Even fewer, perhaps, understand they target an institution the Founders counted on to keep citizens informed and engaged.

The aspirational language of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights helped the Founders craft an ethic of citizenship they believed necessary for a republican (small “r”) form of government to succeed. Citizens needed to talk (and argue) responsibly, communicating with strangers as well as neighbors. They relied on early journalism as a guide and stimulus.

Today, despite major damage to its credibility, journalism in its various forms continues to play an integral role in assisting responsible citizenship and encouraging dialogue and deliberation necessary for “we the people” to self-govern, with a couple of caveats: As long as journalism is appreciated and available. Increasingly, neither is the case.

Not long ago, a weekly or daily newspaper served nearly every American city of more than 5,000 residents. They were read, passed around and depended on to keep community members in touch with one another. Now we refer to “news deserts” where no thorough local news coverage exists, or “ghost towns,” slang for places where the local newspaper is a ghost of its former self, holding on with a handful of editors and reporters, perhaps just one.

In communities without active journalism, media researchers report that governmental bodies grow lax and residents disengage from politics, with some forgoing voting. Unfortunately, partisan opportunists welcome citizen lethargy.

Without journalists on duty, your town — any town — sometimes never learns what issues need attention in the first place, such as toxins in public drinking water, bullying at a middle school, abuse at an assisted-living facility, or worse. Stories on vital topics like these appear regularly — where news hasn’t dried up. Thanks to a resolute family-owned newspaper established in 1905, the residents of tiny McCurtain County, Oklahoma, learned that behind closed doors, local government officials stunningly discussed killing the publisher’s son for his investigative reporting and reminisced about lynching Black people.

When we refer to journalists, we do not mean pundits and talk-show hosts such as Sean Hannity of Fox News or Joy Reid of MSNBC. Though popular for different reasons, neither represents the workaday press. We worry most about further loss of serious journalists who typically labor in anonymity and in places seldom visited by media celebrities. We worry, too, if civic-minded undergraduates even will consider journalism careers in the future, given the array of false and dismissive accusations.

The vast majority of journalists aren’t against us, they’re for us. They would never report lies or intentionally provide liars a platform, as Fox News hosts did in promoting the stop-the-steal zealots. While we generalize, we can safely and fairly say this about reporters and editors we know firsthand, including many we’ve taught:

They get irked when encountering powerful people taking advantage of the powerless.

They seldom take no for an answer from recalcitrant public officials who will not speak candidly to their constituents.

They seek the truth and strive for accuracy, with no detail too small to go unverified.

They remind themselves to be open-minded and empathic toward the people they write about and those who provide them with information and insights.

They filter out hearsay, sift through dubious claims and prioritize their assignments in service to readers or viewers while never forgetting their role to amplify the voices of those without the means or opportunities to be heard on their own.

They put their own worries aside for the benefit of the community. When a tornado knocks out power and destroys their own homes, they step through debris and downed power lines to tell the story.

They report, write and comment despite rising threats on their lives and their families, as the Washington Post spotlighted in a recent editorial: “More and more, trolls and haters attack female journalists

.” Foreign correspondents willingly insert themselves in harm’s way when keeping the world informed about wars and atrocities. At home, reporters face intimidation for covering increasingly volatile public meetings and chaotic news scenes.

They don’t sit and wait for fire alarms to sound. They search proactively for information citizens most need, and they search frequently where the public’s business occurs.

They often forsake lucrative careers for one with a median hourly pay under $20 an hour.

The job includes the ostensibly mundane, such as sitting through lengthy government meetings, confirming details of traffic accidents, scouring line items in municipal budgets or checking out police incident reports. But that’s how important issues usually come to citizens’ awareness, not through Twitter feeds, talk-show patter or public relations statements.

While others in public service — dedicated teachers, clergy, social workers, firefighters, law enforcement officers — rightly earn thanks and praise often, many in journalism hear only slurs and complaints. When exposed to a truer, fuller perspective of workaday journalism, citizens might question the legitimacy of such warped, simplistic depictions as the “enemy of the people.”

All major institutions in a democracy make mistakes, and, when necessary, citizens must critique those who bring us the news. But let’s judge the profession with informed opinions and evidence, not simply baseless, echoed putdowns, whether they arise from conversations at Kim’s Café, on Fox News programs or in the pages of a presidential aspirant’s homily.