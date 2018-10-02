The UW Odyssey Project, an award-winning jump-start program in the humanities for adults overcoming adversity, sponsored a contest for the best short essay convincing non-voters to vote. Below are excerpts from 15 participants, both current and former students.
First Place: J. Luis Peréz-Olguín
We are getting closer to the date when we get to vote and have a say in who gets elected. Like me, many others feel discouraged and disappointed by the people elected to represent us. We need a better system with people in office who won’t let us down and who care about the greater good and not just the wealthy. Why vote? Many wonder why even bother. To you I say YOUR VOTE DOES MATTER! It matters because we get to choose who will represent us. Not voting can set us back in time to when kings inherited their power or took everything by force with their armies. Not long ago, women and people of color were not able to vote. To you I say take advantage of the right that was given to you! Let’s educate ourselves about the people running to represent us and learn who has the best interest at heart for the greater good. Changes might not happen right away, but one step at a time will give us results. Get out and vote!
Second Place: Joyce Johnson
I was 13 years old in 1963 and watching our black and white TV with my family. I saw Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and civil rights movement protesters being attacked by dogs, sprayed with water hoses, spit upon, beaten with clubs, and jailed by white policemen filled with bigotry and racism. Rosa Parks applied at least five times before she was finally given her voter’s registration card. The white clerk told her she had to learn the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights, which was totally unfair since whites received their voter registration cards without having to learn that. Laws have been changed because our ancestors fought and died for us to have the right to vote. Vote to help change laws for better conditions! Vote to stand up and be counted as citizens! It doesn’t matter if you vote Democrat, Republican or independent. People of different races, religions and backgrounds still have a long way to go, so go vote! The ballot boxes are not rigged, and your vote will count.
Third Place tie: James Horton Jr.
Vote for those who came before you who didn’t have the liberty to choose or whose voices were not heard at all. Vote for women and minorities who fought their hardest to make it so that they could vote and so that future generations could have the opportunity to select who governed them. Vote to put someone who thinks the same way you do in power — someone who wants to make the changes you want to happen. We talk about how the world may never change, but it could change if we put similar-minded people in a position to make change. I haven’t voted yet myself. I myself have fallen in line with thinking that my vote doesn’t matter. Now that I pay a little more attention to what’s going on around me, I know even if I feel my vote doesn’t mean anything, I need to vote in order possibly to change this world into a place where the ones making the rules care about me, my family, and our world.
Third place tie: Run Barlow
Hello, all non-voting Americans. I just want to say thank you for allowing me to represent you in this great seat in our great government. Although I did not gain your vote in this past election, you did not endorse a candidate that would better represent you and your ideals. I’m going to raise your taxes, I may cut funding to your children’s education, and I definitely won’t require your companies to pay you decent wages for your services, but I will keep every promise I make to you today. I promise I am not your candidate, and you will soon regret you allowed me into office. I am greedy, and I have only my own interest at heart. My biggest promise is that I will work hard to make America great again for me. None of this would be possible if it were not for you. Just imagine what could have been had you voted. I sincerely thank you, non-voting America. This is your future!
Fourth Place: Brian Benford
Why the heck should you vote? Hidden under a cloak of a false democracy, male, pale, and stale politicians have stripped away our rights, our abilities to reach our full potential, and our voices. Once we were shackled, beaten, raped, and degraded under the umbrella of slavery. Today we suffer the same afflictions (despite American claiming “all are free”) because of our reluctance to participate in reshaping democracy or VOTING. Voting gives us not only a voice but a tangible, real life means to counter the injustices that many in our communities endure. Vote to deliver a knockout punch to the system that demands your inaction.
Finalist: Muhammad Abdullah
I voted the first time when I was 30 years old around 1980 after I became branch coordinator of the Milwaukee NAACP. One of the NAACP’s mantras was, “If you don’t’ vote, that’s two strikes against yourself: the one you didn’t cast, and the one those oppose you did.” I have not missed the opportunity to vote ever since. It is not only a civic right for which Americans of African descent have marched, fought, and died but also a responsibility for all those who are able. Did James Chaney, Michael Schwerner and Andrew Goodman commit suicide, or were they murdered simply for registering and educating African-Americans in Mississippi to vote (June 21, 1964)? Have you not seen the images of people in parts of Africa, Asia, etc. standing in long lines in the hot sun for hours just to cast a ballot? Vote as if your very life and the lives of your family members, friends, and neighbors depend on it because it really does!
Finalist: Candace Howard
I will be honest: I was one who always felt voting was pointless. I always felt it didn’t matter and was just something the government had set up to make people feel they were a part of a system controlling their lives. Now the more I learn about politicians, the government, and history, I know it’s best for everyone to vote. When citizens elect a president, governor or mayor, they influence every aspect of our lives, from health care to schools to housing. By voting, you choose who you want to have control over your well-being and human rights. Voters play a central role in shaping the government and their very futures. Fight for your rights! Don’t let just anybody come take control over your well-being. Get out and vote!
Finalist: Tchallassi Edoh
Voting by definition means a formal indication of a choice between two or more candidates or courses of action, expressed through a ballot or a show of hands or by voice. Voting is the opposite of solitude, isolation, seclusion, sequestration, withdrawal and segregation. Any human being has an important role in this world. The world today is full of fear, sadness and inequality, and it’s time to change this situation. Fix things right before your children wake up from their cribs and see the shameful lives we live. Get off your chairs and sofas and away from your televisions and go proudly to vote!
Honorable Mention: Lolita Phillips
Why vote? How do you think change is considered? How do you think changes can happen? I vote to inspire my kids and my grandkids to voice their opinions. I explain to them that when they grow up and vote, sometimes changes happen and sometimes they won’t, but that change will never happen if they do not get out there and vote. Vote because we have a voice. If we don’t vote, we don’t have a right to a voice at the table. We vote because our ancestors were killed fighting for justice. Vote because Martin Luther King Jr. started a dream for us all. By voting, we can finish making his dream come true.
Honorable Mention: Monica Mims
Honestly, I initially wanted to start voting when I was 21 because I anxiously wanted to be selected for jury duty. After watching many episodes of "Law and Order," a friend and I were convinced we’d be great jurors. It got more interesting when I started researching whom I should vote for. Knowing more about them personally made them more human to me. I dug a bit further and started understanding the history of voting and voting rights. Women weren’t allowed to vote until 1920 (not that long ago). America’s civil rights movement was the influence behind blacks being able to vote, and that right wasn’t guaranteed until the Voting Rights Act of 1965 — only 53 years ago! Now I vote because I can, because it’s my right, because I want to be heard, and because my life depends on it.
Honorable Mention: Abdourahman Sallah
In The Gambia we had a dictator rule for 22 years. During his rule there were serious human rights violations, extra-judiciary killings, disappearances without a trace, rampant arrests, and jailing without due process until the 2016 elections when the dictator lost to a coalition body. We succeeded in leadership change but not system change, and if I have to vote again I will vote for system change. Politicians are like prostitutes: They go after their interests, don’t keep their promises, and are not reliable and trustworthy. It is important for any patriotic citizen to vote and be part of the decision-making process.
Honorable Mention: Char Braxton
The 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1870 prohibited the government from denying or abridging the right of citizens to vote on account of “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” I was a colored black male considered three-fifths of a man. The blood was curdling down the side of my mouth, and the cuts across my face stung as my eyes were sticky and closed shut from unjustified beatings. Racial slurs bounced in the background: “We’ll burn down your house with wife and kids too,” “Black voting rights are not allowed here.” Black codes were used in the South as a legal way to take voting rights away from blacks! I just wanted to vote. I just wanted to be seen and heard as a voice that could make a difference.
Honorable Mention: Victoria Patterson
Why vote? Are you seeing and hearing about the times we live in? We have moved back in time rather than forward, with so much cop and Caucasian crime against African-Americans. So many citizens and public figures are saying and doing racist things publicly because they know there will be no real repercussions. Why vote when the “supposed-to-be president of the U.S.” has more time to tweet about who said what about him rather than run a country? I am left speechless. My heart aches for the future generation and the direction it’s headed in, when immigrants are being ripped from their children and we as humans think that’s OK. If we don’t want to be a part of the problem, we have to be part of the solution, and that means voting and making your voice be heard.
Honorable Mention: Carmon Caire
It is important to vote because it is freedom to stand up for your rights in today’s world. Voting is especially important for women because in the past we couldn’t vote. When women were able to vote, we could voice our opinions about freedom and world peace. Voting can help to make positive changes in the community and in the world, like feeding the hungry, finding clothes, and helping with housing. Vote in order to have a president who is more caring and compassionate and whose views could change the world for the better.
Honorable Mention: Juan Carlos Abrajan
Even if you don’t know the candidates or their real objectives, you should still vote. You can do quick research about them so you can make a decision. You might even say that one vote doesn’t count, but think about all those people that think or say the same as you. That one vote could turn into thousands. Just remember that voting is a privilege, so don’t throw your vote away. Make it count. You wouldn’t throw a hundred dollar bill away.