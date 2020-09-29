Why Vote? Voices from the UW Odyssey Project

The UW Odyssey Project empowers adults to overcome adversity and achieve dreams through higher education.
Each year since 2003, Odyssey has admitted 30 adults into a two-semester UW course to earn six credits in the humanities while discovering their voices. Nearly 500 adults have graduated from the Odyssey Project, and over three-fourths of them have completed more college. Some have moved from homelessness to UW bachelor’s and master’s degrees, from incarceration to meaningful work in the community. Whole families have broken a cycle of generational poverty.
Current and past students were invited to submit short essays, poems, songs and artwork designed to persuade others to vote. This year, teens in the Odyssey Junior program were also encouraged to apply.
Below are some excerpts, some of which will be showcased on Oct. 3 for Odyssey’s nonpartisan “Celebration of Voting” online event. Partners for “A Celebration of Voting” include the League of Women Voters, the Urban League of Greater Madison, the Madison Public Library, APT and the Cap Times. Speakers will be Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Judge Everett Mitchell, Dr. Ruben Anthony, Jr., and Rep. Shelia Stubbs, and the event will also feature famous passages on voting read by APT actors and Odyssey’s theatre professor Baron Kelly. To register for the free event, visit the Odyssey website at www.odyssey.wisc.edu.
Essays
First Place: Hedi Rudd, Odyssey ’12
Why vote? Every election is important to me, but this year’s presidential election is not only important to me but also to the future of our country. In less than two months, my vote will tell America that I love you, I need you and I trust you. That may seem silly, but the reality is there is a lot at stake. How I vote can change the future of our country or send us back to a time when America was not so great.
The current divide slashing its way through our country has to be faced, and our vote is our best tool to stop it. With one vote, I can say that Black Lives Matter, that climate change is real, that together and safer at home we can beat COVID-19 and most importantly that we reject dictatorships in favor of a flourishing democracy.
My vote will tell my children and grandchildren that I stood against corruption and racism and that I don’t ignore the past but learn from it. My vote will tell my friends that I care about their access to health care and immigration reform. It will tell my neighbors that I believe in their right to protest, their right to housing and their right to hold leaders accountable. It will tell the world that humanity and our planet are sacred.
Most importantly, it will say that my vote counts and so do each and every one of us.
Second Place: Ngina Ali, Odyssey '17
Why vote? We can no longer ask, “Why vote?” We must ask, “What will be left of America in four years if we don’t vote?”
America is at a crossroads for the soul of the country. Do we want to live in a democracy or under an authoritarian regime? Do we want to live or die during a global health pandemic? Do we want work toward an economic system equal for all or suffer a global economic depression?
Every single U.S. voter is liable for the results of the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Every citizen who can vote has the responsibility on their shoulders for the future of America. Now is not the time to abandon democracy but a time to fight for solutions. How? By voting! Vote for a leader who can steer the country out of the current economic, political and public health crisis we are in.
Democracy may not survive another four years with chaos and division spread by the current person in the White House. No one should feel passive or apathetic about the November 2020 election. Democracy is not perfect but is worth fighting for. Many fought for democracy and to vote because these rights are linked and not guaranteed. We see extensive voter suppression to stop people from voting, especially in minority neighborhoods.
Americans haven’t always had the right to vote, and if they don’t use it, they lose it! Now is not the time to ask, “Why vote?” It is time to say, “YOU MUST VOTE!”
Third Place: Marisol Gonzalez, Odyssey '17
Why vote? I grew up always complaining about “why me?” Why do I have to help my mother with household chores? Why do I have to take care of my siblings? Why do I have to work at such a young age? Why me? Furthermore, why is my family poor?
Because I was complaining so much and asking God “why?” all the time, someone told me, “why not?” If I was born with all of my body parts, with a healthy body and a brain, with the ability to do that and much more, then why not me? It’s not OK to complain about all the things that go wrong in our country and not do anything about it. It's not OK to keep quiet and not make your voice heard when you have the ability to speak. It's not OK to give up without trying. It's not OK to let others choose for you when you can choose for yourself. It's not OK that the wealth of the world belongs to the 1%. The 1% keeps growing richer, and we keep staying poor. It's not OK to not take responsibility and to not vote!
It's not okay to only dream of the perfect country when you can make that dream come true. By doing that, you are building the country that you want to be part of. As Gandhi said, "You can be the change that you want to see in this world." Use your right to vote!
Poems
First Place: Char Braxton, Odyssey '06
THE RIGHT TO VOTE!
The chants of hatred vibrated in my ear
One Step Closer to Vote
The negative roars of “Black trash — you have no rights here!”
One Step Closer to Vote
My flesh was trembling with fear
One Step Closer to Vote
I felt spit hit my face and I wiped it away with tears
One Step Closer to Vote
The courage of Black women suffragists who fought for the 19th Amendment guaranteeing American women the right to vote
One Step Closer to Vote
Name, incorrect address, and the history of using literacy tests to deny the rights of Blacks to vote
My hands are trembling as I fill out my voting ballot
I am surrounded by piercing eyes of disbelief
The marches, the picketing, the entire movement
The pain, hatred, and lynching of blacks who went before me
Racism and Injustices bottled up in Black History
I walk out with pride and joy
I am black, I am a woman, I just voted!
Second Place: Marisol Gonzalez, Odyssey '17
YOUR RIGHT TO VOTE IS POWERFUL
I am the child of the undocumented immigrant in a cage, in extremely inhumane conditions.
I am a Black man incarcerated because in this country being a person of color is a crime.
I am the dead body in a mass shooting, my only mistake was attending a school that day.
I am the underpaid worker that builds your home, takes care of your children, harvests your food, cleans your house, fixes your car, takes care of your elderly, the essential worker necessary but not wanted.
I am the Black man shot dead in police hands the same way our ancestors died in the hands of the white men.
I am the brown immigrant harassed by ICE in a country made by immigrants.
You are my voice, the key of my cage, the freedom I dream of in jail...
You are the one with a powerful tool called the right to vote.
You are the one who can make history.
Use your right to vote. Your vote is powerful.
Third Place: Kayasia Blake, Odyssey '19
Who I Vote For
My ancestors envisioned my life before they knew I’d exist,
The sorrow in their song and hope in their hearts carried a lifetime's worth of dreams for me.
They knew that one day their pain would become freedom.
My voice carries through the world for the millions before me,
Cut down, lost, and forgotten.
We still sing the same tune,
Only now more people will LISTEN.
My vote is my power,
There is no such thing as a small contribution when it comes to my future.
It’s impossible to live only for me.
My vote is not only mine.
I am proud to lift the voices
Of those who sacrificed their own for me.
Teen Essays and Poems
First Place: Truth Clacks (parent: Ta’tiana Clacks, Odyssey ’18)
My baby brother didn’t get the light of day,
Mortality took his life away.
George Floyd didn’t get to fight,
Police brutality took his life.
Breonna Taylor didn’t get to stay,
But anyway, as Huey P. would say,
I have the people behind me.
The people are my strength.
Why are we looking for the right way
To make our money, when as MLK would say,
Don’t let your dream fade away.
Just like basketball, when it comes off the rim
You have to grab the ball and dunk it right back in.
I have to do this right for my family.
I have to be the man that my mom told me that I can be.
We came from kings and queens, no rags and lows,
But now these days everyone talks about Gucci bags and clothes.
But it ain’t going with you. Go vote to live your life
and be strong as Jacob Blake, who gave us hope
to never give up even when your hands are up.
Second Place: Samuel Ewing (parent: Sarah Galinski, Odyssey ’21)
Why Vote?
VOTING is important because I want to have a say so in the speed limit in my neighborhood. Do people speed in your neighborhood? Well, on my block there are no speed bumps, nor are there speed limit signs. My cat, Isabelle, got hit by a car.
I'm only 14 years old, but in three years I will be 18, and I WILL VOTE! This is one of many reasons you should vote. Children's safety as well as their pets’ safety is very important. What may seem like a very SMALL personal issue to you may be a HUGE, very important issue to others.
So VOTE. I hope my SMALL personal issue opens your mind and heart to VOTE, and not just for the president of the United States but for aldermen and judges and senators — the people who are set in place and high seats by OUR VOTES (your VOICE).
Third Place: Jayda Woods (Parent: Shiquita Woods, Odyssey ’21)
We shall vote.
We shall vouch for change among us,
in doing so we become united.
We shall obtain a voice to choose a welcome leader,
in doing so we speak on behalf of our communities
We shall take advantage of this given right to try to fight for our country,
in doing so we'll see the outcome of justice
We shall elevate ourselves into making sure everyone is equal and treated fairly.
We shall vote.
