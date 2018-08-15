In this week's "Center Stage" political podcast, Milfred and Hands dissect Tuesday's primary election, including the top races for governor and U.S. Senate, while looking ahead to Nov. 6. Evers could win in a blue wave as an anti-Trump candidate in policy and style. But don't count out Gov. Scott Walker just yet.
