This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 11, 1873:

The common law declares that the charges of common carriers shall be reasonable. Common sense says rates should not be increased without good reason.

Why should they be raised?

The Milwaukee and St. Paul Railway Co. earned in June, July and August the large sum of $888,404 in excess of what it earned last year. This increase of nearly a million in three months would pay the interest on an additional capital of $12 million.

The increase during the next three months, even at present rates, will be very large. Then why raise rates? Will the money-grabbing directors please answer?

We want to know the reason for pinching the West just now. If these men knew anything but how to reckon their gains on stocks, bought at low figures; if they had any well-developed power, except that possessed by lemon-squeezers, they would see that their proposition to raise freights is impolitic and unjust, and would leave the rates alone or lower them.