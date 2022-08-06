Whose circus does Horace Greeley belong to? — State Journal editorial from 150 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 6, 1872, three months before President Ulysses Grant, a Republican, easily won reelection over New York Tribune editor Horace Greeley, including in Wisconsin. Greeley ran as a Liberal Republican but also gained support from the Democratic Party, which viewed him as the only chance to defeat Grant. Greeley died shortly after the election:

There is some question as to whose circus Horace Greeley belongs to. He said in his speech that the Democrats were no less Democrats, and he was no less a Republican, on account of Greeley’s (Democratic) nomination. U.S. Sen. Charles Sumner says Greeley is an old abolitionist, and declares that Democrats are converted to Greeley abolitionists.

Down in Kendall County, Illinois, the honest Democrats go for President Grant and declare they cannot support Greeley. They do not “believe in casting out devils through ... the prince of devils.” U.S. Sen. Carl Schurz claims Greeley as a civil service reformer, and the temporary chairman of the Cincinnati Convention repudiates him as not a liberal.

In Louisiana, the Democrats can’t unite on Greeley. They say they can’t do it because Greeley is obnoxious.

The Mobile Register asks if it is “supposed that the Democratic and Conservative party will abdicate and allow the election to be fought under a Liberal Republican flag.” ...

The Georgia Constitutionalist “finds 114 Democratic papers that refuse to support the Greeley ticket in any way.”

From present appearances, the “inspired Harlequin” (Greeley), we quote from the Chicago Tribune, will not be on exhibition after Nov. 5. The people will not patronize a concern where the chief performers are quarrelling about the party flag, and don’t agree which circus the “inspired Harlequin” belongs to.