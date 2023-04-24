This State Journal editorial

ran on April 24, 1873: A true account of the massacre of negroes in Colfax, Louisiana, adds another horrid chapter to the black record of the Ku-Kluxism. These white-skinned savages went to their work with ferocity.

Mob violence, arson, murder and the cowardly atrocity of shooting down 34 defenseless prisoners and hurling their dead bodies into the river is charged to these fiendish white men.

The face of one victim “was completely flatted by blows from a gun,” which broke in the hands of the brutal monster who held it. “Another had been cut across the stomach with a knife, after being shot.” Many “had their brains literally blown out.”

The details are horrible and sickening, for not one drop of mercy for an instant visited the hearts of the murderers.

These acts of violence were not the work of ruffians skulking in a quiet neighborhood at night, but of a force led by the Democratic-Liberal candidate for sheriff. ...

Poverty, ignorance and whisky have debased men in Southern districts where, until school masters and newspapers have done their work, life and property will be unsafe.