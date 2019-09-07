This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 3, 1969:
Congress has shown little interest in President Nixon’s plan for draft reform.
Despite congressional concern over campus disorders, the lawmakers seem to be unaware that inequities of the draft system are perhaps the single most pressing issue underlying student unrest.
Regardless of the immediate changes in the war in Vietnam, the draft is going to continue as a major consequence of being between 18 and 26.
A poster in 1971 to "Dump the Draft" touts public forums at four Madison locations on repealing the draft during the Vietnam War.
In May, the president made various proposals to make the draft more fair. These proposals included:
- Changing from an “oldest first” to a “youngest first” order of call so men would become less vulnerable as they get older.
- Reducing the uncertainty of the draft by establishing a period of prime vulnerability of one year so that a young man would normally enter that status during his 19th year and leave it in his 20th.
- Selecting draftees by lottery, a procedure which would distribute the risk of call equally among all who are vulnerable.
- Continuing undergraduate deferments, but with the understanding that the year of vulnerability would come after the deferment expired.
- Establishing a consistent policy of deferments and exemptions. ...
This State Journal editorial ran on June 13, 1969:
Congress returns to work today and is expected to be in session most of the balance of 1969. Legislation to implement the president’s prog
- ram on draft reform has been introduced in both houses, but the committees have indicated they won’t push for action this year.
Meanwhile, the Selective Service continues to affect deeply the lives of every young man, on campus and off campus.