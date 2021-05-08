Weston Wamp: Millennials must demand a solution to soaring U.S. debt

In Ernest Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises,” a troubled character is asked, “How did you go bankrupt?”
“Two ways,” he responds. “Gradually, then suddenly.”
At a recent event hosted by the Millennial Debt Foundation in Milwaukee, U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, referenced this classic Hemingway exchange while speaking about the precarious fiscal trajectory of the federal government.
The sheer scope of the $28 trillion national debt has, ironically, obscured the grave consequences it may cause. The larger it gets, the more abstract it becomes, making it nearly impossible for regular Americans to comprehend. But as the national debt has grown beyond the comprehension of most Americans, so too have its potential ramifications grown.
Interest on the national debt — $300 billion annually and set to exceed Social Security in the next 30 years — is among the most tangible ways to understand the perils of Washington’s current fiscal policy. While current low interest rates are used to justify increased deficit spending, it’s a dangerous game because most federal debt is financed short term. The larger the national debt grows, the more reliant Washington will be on interest rates remaining low. The scenario in which a central bank must keep rates low to avoid overwhelming debt payments is known as fiscal dominance.
Right now, you could say, the game is going well — we are “gradually” going bankrupt. With trillions in new spending proposed by President Joe Biden on the heels of $6 trillion in new debt caused by the pandemic, millennials should be aware of the possibility that fiscal dominance “suddenly” wreaks havoc in coming years.
Gallagher, a former Marine intelligence officer, and his millennial colleague, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, a businessman who serves on the Financial Services Committee, shared personal concerns about the monetary implications of U.S. fiscal policy at the recent Milwaukee event, which was co-hosted by the Institute for Reforming Government and held at the offices of The Bradley Foundation.
“The dollar being the reserve currency is absolutely critical,” said Steil, while explaining that without it, the United States would not have had leverage to stop Iran’s development of nuclear weapons. “If we get to a spot where our debt begins to spiral, we could easily lose that position of having the world’s reserve currency.
Historic federal deficits could destabilize the dollar by undermining the long-term creditworthiness of the United States, accelerating geopolitical trends.
“One thousand years ago, the Chinese invented paper currency, and today they are trying to dominate digital currency with the digital yuan,” Gallagher said. “Their explicit goal is to de-dollarize their own economy, but basically undermine the dollar’s role as the global reserve currency.”
Near term, many Wall Street analysts believe that massive federal spending packages will cause inflationary pressure as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic.
Steil, who has regularly pressed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the long-term effects of the Fed’s heavy handed pandemic response, agrees: ”I hold real concerns that we are going to enter an inflationary period sooner than the Fed is projecting. And that is more pressure as to why we have to address the level of spending we are seeing in D.C.”
Admittedly, spending sells better back home than cutting it, but that’s why a generational call to stewardship is so badly needed.
“The pain of the fix gets more painful every day we delay the fix. The more we tackle this with a sense of urgency now, the less pain we will have to endure 10 years down the road,” Gallagher said. “The message to millennials is, ‘You think the boomers broke it? You think you’re getting a raw deal? Well, suck it up, step up, let’s solve it. Let’s be the generation that brings productive solutions to the table rather than just blaming someone else for your problem.’”
“The first rule of holes: Stop digging,” Gallagher concluded.
Wamp is founder of the nonprofit Millennial Debt Foundation based in Tennessee: weston@westonwamp.com.