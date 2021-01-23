 Skip to main content
We're not a homespun nation now — State Journal editorial from 100 years ago
WHAT WE SAID 100 YEARS AGO

University of Wisconsin students, 1920

Stylish students sit in 1920 on the base of the Lincoln statue on Bascom Hill at the University of Wisconsin in Madison.

This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 21, 1921:

That doesn’t prove that women today are wearing more clothes than their grandmothers did. Nor does it indicate a lager percentage of increase in female population than male.

The figures have to do with the industrial output of clothes. That explains it. Half a century and more ago, women wore chiefly garments made at home. Then, too, father than many garments manufactured in the home. Before 1900 dawned, women had passed men in consumption of the industrial product and rapidly have they forged ahead.

It is evident that the day of the homespun is far distant, and never can be seen again. It was not an economical day, though the folks of that time liked to think it so, and some of us do call it that now. Rather, it was a wasteful, inefficient time, albeit necessary, for without machinery and without invention there was no other way. Then it took one person many days from weaving to sewing, what one person with machinery today can do in as many hours. ...

Home should not be a clothing factory, with mother the working force, any more than it should be a flour mill with father grinding grain. The home should be a home.

