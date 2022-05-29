Welcome to the real world, W-2 — State Journal editorial from 25 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on May 29, 1997:

Hurrah for state Rep. John Gard, who keeps trying to inject reality into the debate over the much-maligned Wisconsin Works welfare reform plan.

The latest attempt to subvert W-2 comes from critics who want to scrap the requirement that welfare moms return to work 12 weeks after giving birth. They think a year would be better, because that first year of a child’s life is so important, and because it’s difficult to find child care.

Well, welcome to the real world, said Gard, R-Peshtigo, the Assembly author of W-2. ...

In the real world, few working mothers get a year of paid maternity leave: Six to eight weeks is the norm. And in the real world, good child care is difficult to find, but it’s not impossible. Working moms put a lot of effort into finding a good day care provider — because they love their kids as much as stay-at-home moms do and because for many of them, a job is not an option, but an economic necessity.

So it should be for welfare moms. ...

W-2 was not designed to punish the poor, but to teach them how to make money on their own. That’s going to cost taxpayers more money, at least in the beginning. Early estimates show W-2 costing the state about 35% more than the old welfare system, even though the number of welfare recipients has been dropping steadily for the past few years.

No matter what the price tag, W-2 is the right thing to do. Tweak it, fine-tune it, make it work — but don’t sabotage it. A maternity leave that resembles what most working mothers have is one of the program’s most important links to reality.