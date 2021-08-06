We live in an age of specialists -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Aug. 6, 1921:
A lot of people think that when expert opinion is sought or proffered from the University of Wisconsin, employees of the university think they're "smart." We used to say "smarty" when we were kids, and usually we stuck out our tongues.
Of course these university people are not necessarily "smarter" than the rest of us. In fact, they're like the rest of the crowd -- running from plodders to brilliance as humans go. It isn't "smartness," but special preparation, which makes the advice of one or another of the university faculty valuable on certain occasions.
This is an age of specialists. We take our problems to specialists more and more. Not long ago, Rush Medical college gave students in its straight medical course 55 hours on the eye. This is why, when we have serious eye troubles, we go to specialists. There are eye specialists in Madison whose college preparation gave hundreds of hours to the eye, and who have been studying the eye in books and in practice during all the intervening years.
Carpenters know a lot about building houses. But if you want a house designed, you don't go to a carpenter. You go to a specialists known as an architect. ...
Let's use our specialists in and out of the university when we need them, not because they are "smart," but because they have special training and special knowledge the application of which is worth a great deal to the community.