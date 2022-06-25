Watergate break-in needs probe — State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on June 21, 1972:

A thorough investigation is in order to fully determine all the facts surrounding the arrest of five suspects, equipped with cameras and listening devices, in the Democratic National headquarters.

The fact that one or more of the suspects have some connection inside the Republican Party raises questions that need to be answers, and the proposed federal grand jury offers a proper legal channel to accomplish this.

It would be absolutely reprehensible if any political party authorized the illegal surveillance of another.

The White House called the break-in a “third-rate burglary attempt,” and John Mitchell, who heads President Nixon’s reelection campaign, disavowed any GOP involvement in the act. ...

Leading presidential candidate Sen. George McGovern went so far as to say that, while he had no evidence to link the Republican party, “any time you get John Mitchell and Bob Dole (GOP chairman) in an enterprise, you have to raise an eyebrow.”

The growing excitement of a presidential election has apparently caused caution and respect for due process to be tossed aside.

Cool heads in both parties will insist on a proper and complete legal investigation by authorities followed by appropriate action.