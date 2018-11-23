Weather Alert

...POTENTIAL FOR LATE WEEKEND WINTER WEATHER EVENT CONTINUES... THERE REMAINS A CHANCE FOR A WINTER WEATHER EVENT TO AFFECT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN ON SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT AS LOW PRESSURE TRACKS TO THE SOUTH. UNFORTUNATELY, CONFIDENCE REMAINS LOW AS THE TRACK AND STRENGTH OF THIS PASSING WEATHER SYSTEM REMAINS QUITE UNCERTAIN. HOWEVER, IF THIS SYSTEM WERE TO TAKE A MORE NORTHERLY TRACK, THEN LIKELY WINTER WEATHER WOULD HAVE IMPACTS ON LATE HOLIDAY WEEKEND TRAVEL LATER ON SUNDAY, POSSIBLY LINGERING INTO THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. AT THIS TIME, SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN HAS THE BEST CHANCE FOR EXPERIENCING HEAVIER SNOWFALL AND MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS FROM THE WINTER WEATHER. KEEP UP WITH THE LATEST FORECAST LATER TODAY AND SATURDAY ON THIS CHANGING WEATHER SITUATION.