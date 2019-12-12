Washington Post: Trump shows blind spot for Saudi Arabia in wake of murderous rampage

President Donald Trump’s reaction to the murderous rampage in Pensacola, Florida, by an officer of the Royal Air Force of Saudi Arabia was insensitive and grossly insufficient. Three American servicemen lost their lives and eight were wounded by a Saudi wielding a 9mm Glock 45 pistol in a killing rampage that the FBI says is being investigated as terrorism.

What does the president say? He finds it “shocking” and conveys the condolences of “very, very devastated” King Salman of Saudi Arabia and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and adds that the kingdom will “help out the families very greatly.”

Not a word from Trump about the threat of terrorism, or a shred of curiosity about motives and whether the Saudi officer was radicalized and by whom, or a thought about what Saudi Arabia could do to help investigate the shooter, or perhaps a lament that a pilot, a guest of the United States, would carry out such a horrific assault on his hosts, or even a worry about where the 21-year-old officer got the weapon.

Trump quickly pivoted to say a lot of countries were participating in the aviator training program. He often performs this pivot, a telltale dodge.

Jonah Goldberg: Trump defenders continue to push Ukraine conspiracy theories Contrary to heated rhetoric from Democrats, most Republicans understand that Russia was responsible for the hacking of the Democratic National…