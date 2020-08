Washington Post: The presidential debates don't need an audience

The University of Notre Dame last week pulled out of hosting the first presidential debate, scheduled for Sept. 29, citing “constraints” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. It was the second school to pull the plug. The University of Michigan said it couldn’t host the debate slated for Oct. 15 because the challenge of trying to reopen the campus safely amid the COVID-19 outbreak made it “not feasible.” The two debates have been moved to other locales — Cleveland and Miami, respectively — but the decisions by these schools should serve as a reality check on how to conduct the debates.

Foremost among the issues to be decided by the Commission on Presidential Debates, the nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that convenes the general-election debates, is: Why have in-person audiences in the first place? Even if the pandemic weren’t making large indoor gatherings risky, audiences bring no value to the debates. In fact, they detract from the effort to get candidates to engage in a thoughtful exchange about their plans and policies.