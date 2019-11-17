George Faunce of Altoona is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congrats, George!
His caption about two turkeys shoveling snow beat out more than 90 entries. Faunce wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Jackie Rietmann
- of Merrimac: “’Come to Wisconsin,’ you said. ‘It’s beautiful in the fall.’”
Jeff Addison
- of Fitchburg: “Yeah, we don’t get the hunters here. But the taxes are killing me!”
Dick Brachman
- of Verona: “Wait a minute. We’re on death row, and they’ve got us doing hard labor?”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.