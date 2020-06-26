Walter C. Stern: To move 'Forward,' we must confront the troubled past

Those condemning the toppling of the “Forward” statue during Tuesday’s Black Lives Matter protest overlook the troubling message at the heart of the monument’s symbolism. While the statue — and the state motto it embodies — represent progress, their vision of progress does not extend to all. That is because the “progress” that “Forward” celebrates is the advancement that white settlers achieved through the subordination of indigenous and Black people.
Jean Pond Miner, who was born in Menasha and grew up in Madison, created “Forward” to fulfill a commission from Wisconsin women to produce a sculpture that represented the state for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago. That world’s fair honored the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ journey to America, and it did so by explicitly celebrating white supremacy. Frederick Douglass lambasted the fair for seeking to “shame the Negro.”
While Miner was not responsible for the context in which she produced “Forward,” it aligned with the expo’s broader themes. It did so by honoring European-American conquest as good and just. Yet for indigenous people such as the Ho-Chunk, displacement and genocide were the cost of the white pioneers’ “progress.” Black people paid dearly as well, as westward migration expanded slavery’s frontier and pushed restrictions on the liberties of free Blacks from Wisconsin to California.
Even the white women Miner ostensibly honors suffered as a result of this history and Miner’s portrayal of it. Like other visual representations of Manifest Destiny from this era, Miner glorifies her female subject as a passive civilizing force. With the American flag tucked under her left arm, Lady “Forward” spread Thomas Jefferson’s “empire for liberty” westward without being able to actively participate in it.
Given its rich symbolism, I use “Forward” in my UW–Madison classes to help students grasp how celebrations of conquest and white male domination became embedded within the daily fabric of American life. Like so many monuments, it discretely transforms a complex, violent and inequitable past into a seemingly palatable story of progress.
It is an example of repackaging history as myth, and myths such as these hold nations together by constructing a supposedly shared and honorable past. But through their inaccuracy these myths also project an understanding of who does — and does not — belong. They spin a national history for some, not all.
That is why the current battle over monuments is so heated, and I suspect that many defenders of recently toppled monuments worry about what will hold us together if we abandon the national myth that statues such as “Forward” embody. If we knock past presidents and as anodyne a notion as “progress” off their pedestals, then what are our lodestars?
Fortunately, the residents of Wisconsin and the nation are sophisticated enough to confront the more complicated and troubled history that we actually share. Wisconsinites have demonstrated this capacity through their use of the “Forward” statue since it debuted on the Capitol Square in 1895. Whether demonstrating in support of women’s rights or worker’s rights, they have refashioned “Forward” into a symbol of more genuinely progressive and inclusive values.
As significant as they are, statues rarely affect people as much as policies do. For that reason, local and state officials should focus on protecting the lives of Black people, indigenous people, and people of color. They also should forego punishing the protesters who took down the “Forward” and Hans Christian Heg statues.
If anything, we owe these protesters a debt of gratitude. They have asked us to reckon with the past, to confront historically rooted systems of oppression, and to redress inequality. That is where the real work lies.
Stern is assistant professor of educational policy studies and history at UW–Madison: wcstern@wisc.edu.
