Walter C. Stern: To move 'Forward,' we must confront the troubled past

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Even the white women Miner ostensibly honors suffered as a result of this history and Miner’s portrayal of it. Like other visual representations of Manifest Destiny from this era, Miner glorifies her female subject as a passive civilizing force. With the American flag tucked under her left arm, Lady “Forward” spread Thomas Jefferson’s “empire for liberty” westward without being able to actively participate in it.

Given its rich symbolism, I use “Forward” in my UW–Madison classes to help students grasp how celebrations of conquest and white male domination became embedded within the daily fabric of American life. Like so many monuments, it discretely transforms a complex, violent and inequitable past into a seemingly palatable story of progress.

It is an example of repackaging history as myth, and myths such as these hold nations together by constructing a supposedly shared and honorable past. But through their inaccuracy these myths also project an understanding of who does — and does not — belong. They spin a national history for some, not all.