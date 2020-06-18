Wall Street Journal: The second wave COVID-19 scare

Liberals and the media demanded more testing before states could reopen, yet now are criticizing states because more testing has turned up more cases. Keep in mind that New York has reported about the same number of new cases in recent weeks as Florida, though it ramped up testing earlier so the relative increase appears less significant.

A more important metric is hospitalizations. In Arizona the weekly rolling average for new COVID-19 hospitalizations has been flat for a month. Emergency room visits for COVID-19 have increased recently, but the number of ER beds in use hasn’t changed since late April. ...

Texas has also recently reported an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations, mostly in the Houston and Austin areas. Current COVID-19 hospitalizations are up about 20% since the state began to reopen, but Gov. Greg Abbott says hospitals aren’t overwhelmed and much of the increase is tied to nursing homes. ....

Fatalities are a lagging epidemic indicator since most people who die have been in the hospital for two to three weeks. But deaths also aren’t surging. ... Texas has recorded 151 deaths versus 221 in the last week of April. Florida has reported 239 deaths, 72 fewer than in the last week of April.