Wall Street Journal: Sanders has staying power -- even if most Democrats prefer someone else

Klobuchar may also have benefited from the campaign implosion of Joe Biden, as she picked up his theme of electability and a “return to normalcy” after the Trump presidency. Her challenge now will be to raise enough money to organize and compete as the race expands to more populous states. She has always struck us as a candidate with the gravitas and message to give Trump a strong race in swing states.

Buttigieg capitalized on his apparent Iowa victory and showed he can attract voters who think Sanders is too far left to beat Trump. The former South Bend mayor has enough money to compete in the next states, but he will need to show he can appeal to minority voters in addition to the white gentry liberals who like his biography and his ability to speak in Barack Obama -style aspirational tones about progressive progress. South Carolina will be a major test of his staying power.

The biggest losers were Biden (8%) and Elizabeth Warren, the senator from neighboring Massachusetts who invested heavily in New Hampshire. She fell below the delegate threshold line with about 9% and will have to rebound in Nevada and South Carolina or reconsider her campaign. The candidate with the plan for everything has never been able to supplant Sanders as the champion of the millennial progressives.