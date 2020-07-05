Voters can modernize Dane County -- Wisconsin State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on July 6, 1970:
While the Dane County Board finally voted, 35-11, to create the position of an elected county executive, it will take the vote of the people in a November referendum to make the job a reality.
The 35 supervisors who voted to create the executive post are to be commended for taking this important step toward modernization and reform in county government. Letting the people have the final voice is in the finest and best traditions of representative government.
Vast new metropolitan problems caused by the pressures of population growth and rapid urbanization cannot be effectively dealt with by the antiquated system of part-time committees, each jealous of its own little power structure.
County government needs a visible head who would be responsible to the needs of all the people of Dane County and would provide the leadership so desperately needed. ...
While the Wisconsin State Journal believes the county executive, elected by the people, is the best hope for the orderly progress of Dane County, this newspaper will publish on this page and elsewhere both sides of the issue so the public, the final judges, will be informed.
