Vos pretends he's boss
PODCAST

Vos pretends he's boss

On this week’s political podcast, Milfred and Hands recap last week's usual State of the State speech, with few people attending and Gov. Tony Evers delivering his address virtually. That left Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on stage at the state Capitol as if he were governor, playing to a friendly partisan crowd. 

“Center Stage, with Milfred and Hands” features Scott Milfred, the State Journal’s editorial page editor, and Phil Hands, the newspaper’s cartoonist. Find the latest episode at: go.madison.com/CenterStage.

