Virus gets socially distanced in this week's winning caption

Roger Volkema of Washington, D.C., is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Roger!
His caption about Bernie Brewer batting against the coronavirus beat out more than 100 entries. Volkema wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Brian McGuire
- of Mauston: “Hopefully, no one catches this one.”
Jerry Davis
- of Barneveld: “Hey, that’s illegal. He’s throwing spitballs!”
Jerry J. Murphy
- of Monona: “Time to get rid of this pest, before we go into extra innings!”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.