You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virus gets socially distanced in this week's winning caption
0 comments
YOU TOON

Virus gets socially distanced in this week's winning caption

  • 0
Bernie You Toon

Roger Volkema of Washington, D.C., is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Roger!

His caption about Bernie Brewer batting against the coronavirus beat out more than 100 entries. Volkema wins publication of his line with today’s finished cartoon. He also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Brian McGuire

  • of Mauston: “Hopefully, no one catches this one.”

Jerry Davis

  • of Barneveld: “Hey, that’s illegal. He’s throwing spitballs!”

Jerry J. Murphy

  • of Monona: “Time to get rid of this pest, before we go into extra innings!”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics