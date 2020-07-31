Virginia Heffernan: Reluctant maskers in Congress are beyond irrational

But not Gohmert. He opted for a dearth of caution. He “took no action,” in the language of a GovTrack report charting COVID-19 in Congress.

Since then, Gohmert claims he has been getting tested regularly, and he has been seen occasionally wearing a bandana. He seems to have gotten swabbed Wednesday chiefly because the president requires a clean bill of health for anyone who comes near him. Trump, of course, nearly always forgoes a mask.

Gohmert reported in a video on his website that he was first given the “quick test” for what he, like many anti-Asian bigots, calls the “Wuhan virus.” When that came back positive, he was retested with “the swab that goes way up in your sinuses” (In fact, it goes in the cavity between the nose and the mouth). It too was positive.

Ordinary Americans, of course, don’t get such speedy results. We’re stuck with our country’s nontesting nonprogram, which, as Bill Gates told CNBC on Wednesday, is a “complete waste” because results take too long. It’s nearly useless as a public — or personal — health measure.

Which is why the majority of Americans don’t get cute with the pandemic. We’re wearing masks and observing social distancing, whatever our politics.