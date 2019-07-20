Steamboats dock on Lake Monona in 1900

Steamboats, one identified as "Lake Side," dock on Lake Monona in Madison in 1900.

This State Journal editorial ran on July 19, 1859:

There cannot well be found a more pleasant trip than that upon the little steamer Flora, over to Lake-Side, at the close of these hot days. The cool breeze upon the water is delightful. Then the view of the city, and the gorgeous sunset that occurs almost every evening, the green and pleasant shores across the lake, minister in lavish measure to the sense of the beautiful.

At Lake-Side, you find the evenings cool and refreshing, even during this unusually hot weather. The grounds, shaded by trees and carpeted with smooth turf, do not glow with surplus caloric accumulated during the day, like the dusty streets of the town.

Mr. Griffin, the gentlemanly proprietor, has spared no pains in fitting up the house for the comfort of visitors. The ample parlor affords a fine room for dancing. There is a handsome billiard room for gentlemen and ladies, a bowling room and, at the lake, a bathhouse for ladies.

The Flora makes at least two trips every day and sometimes more. She leaves for Lake-Side at 9 in the forenoon and 7 in the evening. The pier is at the foot of Carroll Street. We should suppose that parties would be formed every night to enjoy the coolness and pleasures at Lake-Side.

