This State Journal editorial ran on July 19, 1859:
There cannot well be found a more pleasant trip than that upon the little steamer Flora, over to Lake-Side, at the close of these hot days. The cool breeze upon the water is delightful. Then the view of the city, and the gorgeous sunset that occurs almost every evening, the green and pleasant shores across the lake, minister in lavish measure to the sense of the beautiful.
This State Journal report ran on May 6, 1859:
At Lake-Side, you find the evenings cool and refreshing, even during this unusually hot weather. The grounds, shaded by trees and carpeted with smooth turf, do not glow with surplus caloric accumulated during the day, like the dusty streets of the town.
The following report and letter to the editor ran in the State Journal on June 18, 1859:
Mr. Griffin, the gentlemanly proprietor, has spared no pains in fitting up the house for the comfort of visitors. The ample parlor affords a fine room for dancing. There is a handsome billiard room for gentlemen and ladies, a bowling room and, at the lake, a bathhouse for ladies.
The Flora makes at least two trips every day and sometimes more. She leaves for Lake-Side at 9 in the forenoon and 7 in the evening. The pier is at the foot of Carroll Street. We should suppose that parties would be formed every night to enjoy the coolness and pleasures at Lake-Side.
This State Journal report ran on the front page May 4, 1859: