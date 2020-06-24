Vicki Bier: With flexibility and knowledge sharing, Wisconsin communities can recover from COVID-19

As Wisconsinites respond to the ongoing pandemic, communities and their leaders care both about saving lives and about protecting jobs, businesses and the economy. This can be a difficult balancing act. Our communities are all facing deep uncertainties about how to deal with a brand new disease. Thus, it is not surprising that different places are choosing different paths forward, depending on their circumstances. Some are opening slowly in hopes of fighting the virus, while others are reopening faster in the expectation that life will get back to normal soon.

However, the pandemic is still evolving, so flexibility is important. We are learning about this virus almost daily, so every community needs to remain ready to respond quickly as conditions change. As communities seek to strike a balance between protecting public health and the local economy, they must remain vigilant and adaptive in order to succeed in this rapidly evolving situation.

Some areas in our state (such as Lincoln and Price counties in northern Wisconsin, for example) have extremely low numbers of cases right now. Reopening in those places is clearly good for the economy — not only for jobs and businesses in those areas, but also for the economy of the state as a whole, since we can’t keep things shut down forever. However, communities still need to remain alert — and some may need to temporarily reverse parts of their reopening policies to completely reopen if they find themselves dealing with much higher numbers of cases. That can may happen for a variety of reasons — such as tourism from parts of the state with higher rates of infection, or so-called "super-spreader events" (in which infection is introduced at a large gathering such as a graduation party, wedding or county fair, and large numbers of people become sick).