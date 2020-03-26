Veronica Figueroa: Amid COVID-19, we are here for Latina survivors of domestic violence

Living as a Latina in the quarantined world, I had to cancel my trip to Puerto Rico to care for my ill mother. Like many other organizations, my staff had to work remotely and be on call 24/7 as we navigate this new reality. Supporting victims and survivors during these times has become a little challenging; nevertheless, we will continue to be available for victims and survivors and their families.
As a director for a local nonprofit agency that works with uncertainty daily for the victims and survivors of domestic violence, the impact of COVID-19 has increased that uncertainty for both the community and the staff.
As a parent, I have to be very creative to find ways to balance the needs of my community and the needs of my family while continuing to work daily to ensure that victims and survivors receive life-saving services.
I am grateful for so many emergency responses out in our community as we navigate the impact that COVID-19 is having in our communities.
The immigrant survivors that I work with might not qualify for the financial relief that might become available to residents and U.S. citizens. Many have lost work hours or have lost their jobs entirely. The stress and financial strain can impact survivors creating circumstances where their safety is further compromised. For many domestic violence survivors who are immigrants, their homes have become a place of both cultural negotiations from the public and a war zone where they have to constantly negotiate their safety with their abuser.
In this time, as a Latina and the director for UNIDOS — the only agency in Dane County that focuses on Latina immigrants survivors/victims and their children — we are tasked with the enormous responsibility of finding services and resources for a population that is already invisible.
For any victims/survivors who need support, we are here for you 24/7 and you are not alone. Call La Red 1-800-510-9195.
If you wish to make a donation to support survivors during this emerging crisis you can make a donation to www.unidoswi.org.
Veronica Figueroa is the executive director of UNIDOS.
