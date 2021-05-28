UW profs: Funding Black history museum promotes understanding

Earlier this month, state Rep. Mark Born, co-chair of the Legislature’s budget committee, rejected a request in Gov. Tony Evers budget to provide the Wisconsin Black Historical Society with an additional $169,000 over two years.
“We support history, we support diversity in a variety of ways. … I think if you want to look at just Black history, you can stop by third floor East (in the Capitol) and see a Black history display that’s in the case there," the Beaver Dam Republican told committee members, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Born’s decision to withhold the Wisconsin Black Historical Society’s funding and his belief that Black history is relegated to a small space in the state Capitol slights the importance of Wisconsin’s Black history.
Wisconsin’s Black history is American history, and not supporting an institution that focuses on Black history undercuts efforts to provide Wisconsinites with a complete understanding of American history.
The Wisconsin Black Historical Society has made an indelible mark on many in Wisconsin and has helped bring a positive light to a state known throughout the country as the worst place for Black children to live. The historical society holds regular programming that teaches about the rich historical contributions of Black people in Wisconsin.
This history is often ignored and rarely addressed in research. However, research on Milwaukee focuses on the contemporary marginalized position of Blacks in the state, and especially in the city of Milwaukee. These research studies are important because they show the lived reality of Black Milwaukeans, who often have worse health and educational outcomes than their white counterparts due to systemic racism. Research explains the history of systemic racism that led to today’s outcomes.
The Black Historical Society also demonstrates the diversity of Black life and experiences throughout the state. There have been important civil rights movements advocating for Black rights, and thriving Black entrepreneurs have come together to strengthen and empower Black communities.
These are topics Clayborn Benson of the historical society researches and teaches. Public events at the historical society attract hundreds of people, young and old. The physical location of the historical society is within a community marginalized through willful neglect and systemic racism, but inside the building Black history and blackness is celebrated and valued.
The historical society is not only a repository of knowledge about the local experiences and history of African Americans, it also serves as a center of community building that energizes people with knowledge and tools to continue to strive together for a better society.
The Wisconsin Black Historical Society is a beacon of hope for Wisconsin and should be funded so that it can remain an institution that puts Wisconsin on the national map as a place that celebrates Black culture and Black people, rather than a state indifferent to Black suffering.
Department of African & African Diaspora Studies, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee: Abera Gelan, associate professor; Nolan Kopkin, associate professor; Jeffrey Sommers, associate professor; Anika Wilson, associate professor and chair; Gladys Mitchell-Walthour, associate professor and SSN Wisconsin co-leader.
The Wisconsin chapter of the national Scholars Strategy Network brings together researchers across the country to improve policy and strengthen democracy.
