UW had shot at hiring John Heisman a century ago, according to the State Journal's archives

This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 19, 1923:

Excepting for what is officially termed “leaks,” nobody knows what has been going on behind closed door regarding the selection of a successor for coach John Richards. But Wisconsin people who are interested in the matter of a football coach may be able to draw some interesting conclusions by gathering together what has happened at other colleges.

Good coaches are in demand. Universities and colleges are grabbing for them with avidity. Had anyone a right to doubt that any university that selected its coach along in the spring would have to take the leavings? Is it any wonder that on every hand friends of the university are inquiring how a first-class coach is to be secured after all of the other teams have been supplied? ...

Of these coaches, John Heisman of the University of Pennsylvania, was an applicant.

Nothing is known as to the matter of pay for a coach. Good coaches draw substantial salaries. Other than the early statement somewhat to the effect that nothing would be permitted to stand in the way of securing a first-class man for Wisconsin, the public has no information upon this subject.

Friends of the University of Wisconsin are willing to pay the going price for the best coach available, and probably for a better coach than most of those who are open to contract this late in the season. They know the large sums which the public annually pours into the coffers of the Athletic Association. They spend this money to see a show, and they want a good show. It takes a good coach to present a good football show.