UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank: Up to 70,000 tests per week will help protect our campus and community

As a result, we’re substantially expanding our testing regime for the upcoming semester, ensuring that everyone on campus is tested regularly. Undergraduates who live near campus (based on zip codes) will be required to test twice each week. Faculty, staff and graduate students who are working on campus will be required to test once every eight days.

All tests will be high-accuracy PCR saliva tests, conducted at one of 12 new testing stations. Students who consistently miss their testing deadlines will be subject to conduct measures.

We’ll soon be conducting up to 70,000 tests per week for campus alone. By comparison, we ran a maximum of 12,000 to 14,000 tests per week in the fall semester. This change means the university will account for a substantial portion of Dane County’s testing, as we should be, given our population.

In addition, we’re introducing an app called Safer Badgers. Through it, students, faculty and staff can schedule appointments and receive test results. When users have tested negative (and are up to date with their testing,) they will have access to campus buildings and facilities, many of which will be regularly monitored.