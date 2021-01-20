UW Chancellor Rebecca Blank: Up to 70,000 tests per week will help protect our campus and community

In the past few months, I’ve heard many opinions and perspectives on the university’s COVID-19 response, from those on campus, in the community and among our parents, alumni and local elected officials.
While not everyone agrees with all the choices we have made, we’re listening to the feedback and we have regularly adapted and improved our plans. I want to tell you about adjustments we’re making on campus for the spring semester, which begins Monday.
As you may remember, UW-Madison offered a hybrid mode of instruction last fall, offering some classes in person while many were taught virtually. We operated our residence halls at a reduced level. And we enforced health protocols across campus. This effort was largely successful, though — like many of our peers -- we encountered a period at the beginning of fall semester where cases rose.
By acting quickly through quarantines, targeted isolation of cases and high frequency testing, we contained those infections. Since early October, we have had positivity rates below Dane County as a whole and below the state. The university also hosted a community testing program that provided 20,000 free tests to members of the general public.
As we prepare to resume classes, we’re going to continue doing our part to curb the spread of the virus. We learned from experience that a high degree of testing, followed by quickly isolating and quarantining those who test positive or were exposed, is key to limiting that spread.
As a result, we’re substantially expanding our testing regime for the upcoming semester, ensuring that everyone on campus is tested regularly. Undergraduates who live near campus (based on zip codes) will be required to test twice each week. Faculty, staff and graduate students who are working on campus will be required to test once every eight days.
All tests will be high-accuracy PCR saliva tests, conducted at one of 12 new testing stations. Students who consistently miss their testing deadlines will be subject to conduct measures.
We’ll soon be conducting up to 70,000 tests per week for campus alone. By comparison, we ran a maximum of 12,000 to 14,000 tests per week in the fall semester. This change means the university will account for a substantial portion of Dane County’s testing, as we should be, given our population.
In addition, we’re introducing an app called Safer Badgers. Through it, students, faculty and staff can schedule appointments and receive test results. When users have tested negative (and are up to date with their testing,) they will have access to campus buildings and facilities, many of which will be regularly monitored.
We recognize the new system will require students, faculty and staff to plan for more frequent testing, but we believe this initiative is very important. The idea is to quickly identify those who might be asymptomatic carriers before they unknowingly spread it to their family and friends. Even students who are not regularly on campus will be required to test, because we care not only about our campus community but about the broader Madison community.
More tests will mean more infections recorded. But an increase in numbers of infections because of increased testing also means that we are identifying and isolating infectious individuals who may otherwise go unrecognized, or who may think their mild symptoms are something other than COVID-19.
Like most of Madison, we know how difficult and painful the past year has been. One of my happiest moments was seeing photos of the first doses of vaccine being administered at University Hospital and University Health Services. I can’t wait for our whole community to receive the vaccine. Our hope and our plan is for a more normal fall semester. I’ve also told Dane County and local health organizations that we will be happy to work with them to facilitate broader community vaccinations, once supplies are available.
Meanwhile, as we all wait for our turn at vaccination, campus will stay vigilant and remain adaptable while also testing extensively.
Blank is chancellor of UW-Madison.