Urge immigrants to move west -- State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 10, 1921:
One of the troubles with our immigration problem is that the incoming stream of immigrants doesn’t stream after it passes Ellis Island. It jells almost immediately, and congeals along the Atlantic coast, mainly in New York and Massachusetts, where the country is already overcrowded.
The great settled spaces of the west generally, including the northwest and the southwest, don’t get enough immigrants to bless themselves with. And they could find them profitable employment, furnish them more congenial living conditions and a chance to get ahead and become good citizens, which the slums of New York’s east side or Massachusetts mill towns could never offer. ...
Figures tell the story very clearly. In the last year in which there was (unrestricted) immigration, ending in June 1914, 1.2 million persons came to settle in the United States from Europe. Half of the total settled in a few of the eastern states, a full half million going to New York and Massachusetts alone. Analysts say 90% of this half million settled in New York City and Boston.
A half million more got as far west as Pennsylvania and Illinois — meaning mostly Pittsburgh and Chicago. Five big cities, to sum it up, got practically all of that million and a quarter of immigrants, and didn’t know what in the world to do with them.
They complicated the labor and industrial situation in New York, Boston, Chicago, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia — and in the meantime, the farmers were begging for help while their crops and huge acreages of arable land lay idle for want of manpower.
The disparity in the distribution between city and country may be measured by the fact that of that year’s whole immigration the whole of the great west got about 80,000.
The immigrants ... come from countries of restricted area, where a day’s journey in many cases will suffice to cover a nation from border to border. They have no conception of the great distances of America. No one tells them that the cities of the east are not all there is of the country.
One (solution) is to divide the stream of immigrants among the several ports of the United States. The second proposal would help to keep it from “jelling” by establishing on a big scale a placement service of advice and assistance to the immigrant, where he could learn, in his own language, where his efforts would be most welcome and his opportunity the largest.
Together, these two suggestions seem to offer promise of great good, not only to the immigrant but also to the nation.
... It must be remembered that immigrants pay a $4 entrance fee to enter the country. The immigration service of the United States, from this revenue alone, has paid its expenses and piled up a surplus of more than $10 million. The fund is large enough, surely, for a considerable development along some such lines as proposed.