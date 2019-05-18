This State Journal editorial ran on May 20, 1969, two months before American astronaut Neil Armstrong took the first step on the moon:
It looked like a child’s marble floating in space.
A blue, green and white glassie that gods might use in an interstellar game.
What was it? Only the Earth as seen from the Apollo 10 spacecraft from 22,000 miles out as it streaked toward the moon.
This report ran in the Sports section of the Wisconsin State Journal on April 3, 1969:
For astronauts Thomas P. Stafford, John W. Young and Eugene A. Cernan, that marble was a beautiful sight. In fact, “It looked like a nice place to live,” they conceded.
It would look even nicer to them as they rode farther and farther from it, on the risky scouting mission to obtain more information and expertise before Apollo 11’s crew actually goes for a landing on the moon.
That landing mission now is scheduled for July, illustrating how the space timetable has been sped up.
This State Journal editorial ran on Jan. 1, 1969:
The world will wish the Apollo 10 crew a safe return — to “a nice place to live.”
But in a longer view it might well keep in mind that televised picture of the space marble, serene and beautiful in an endless expanse. A little world all by itself, with no sign of war and violence, no hint of tension and trouble.
Just a pretty little glassie, the kind that gods might play with.